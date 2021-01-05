Enjoy country living while still staying close to the city on this picturesque ranch on 16 acres in the heart of Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley.

Right next door to Trione Annadel State Park, this property is suitable for vineyard development or grazing.

Covered by the Williamson Act, this property receives a lower tax assessment for farming or open space use. The natural beauty features panoramic views of vines, pasture and mountains as well as a 70-tree olive orchard. There is also a pool, patio, raised-bed garden, chicken coop, 6-stall horse barn and equestrian arena.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 3,563-square-foot main residence with ample space for a multi-generation family. The lower level features a kitchen, living room, full bath and bed ideal for an in-law unit or poolside gathering place.

Sound enticing? For more information on 5795 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa contact  Mary Haufler at Sotheby’s International Realty. 