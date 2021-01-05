Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Coop dreams: A home for your free-range chickens at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Dine al fresco: Grab a bottle of vino and dine under the stars at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Now things are getting steamy: Sweat out your toxins in the home sauna.

Family matters: A full kitchen and bedroom downstairs for in-laws or overnight quests.

Bonus round: Room for a music room or home theater at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Home office: Squeeze in a little work from home in this large home office.

King of the castle: A spacious master suite with a private en suite bathroom.

Foodie's delight: A gas stove and plenty of counter space in the kitchen at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

Let there be light: Large picture windows allow in plenty of natural light in the expansive living room.

Backyard bliss: Cozy up next to the outdoor fireplace on cold Sonoma County nights.

Horsin' around: The six-stall horse barn on the ranch.

Home on the ranch: Sixteen acres of pastureland to roam on this rustic Santa Rosa ranch.

Olives anyone? The 70 tree olive orchard on the estate.

Green with envy: The raised bed gardens at 5795 Bennett Valley Road.

57 95 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa - $2,888,888 2 beds, 3 baths, 3,563 square feet. Year built: 1975. Lot size: 16 acres. Location, location, location: One hour away from San Francisco and situated in one of Santa Rosa's top school districts this Bennett Valley beauty is all that and then some. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Property listed by BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Haufler at Sotheby's International Realty)

Enjoy country living while still staying close to the city on this picturesque ranch on 16 acres in the heart of Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley.

Right next door to Trione Annadel State Park, this property is suitable for vineyard development or grazing.

Covered by the Williamson Act, this property receives a lower tax assessment for farming or open space use. The natural beauty features panoramic views of vines, pasture and mountains as well as a 70-tree olive orchard. There is also a pool, patio, raised-bed garden, chicken coop, 6-stall horse barn and equestrian arena.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 3,563-square-foot main residence with ample space for a multi-generation family. The lower level features a kitchen, living room, full bath and bed ideal for an in-law unit or poolside gathering place.

Sound enticing? For more information on 5795 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa contact Mary Haufler at Sotheby’s International Realty.