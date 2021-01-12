Breathtaking Sea Ranch getaway listed for $2,975,000
Slide 1 of 20
409 Bluff Reach, The Sea Ranch - $2,975,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 2,2000 square feet.
Year built: 2015. Lot size: 0.64 acres.
Views, views, and more views: Enjoy breathtaking seaside vistas from almost every room in the house. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Kenyon at Liisberg & Company.
Slide 2 of 20
Private locale: No hikers will obstruct your view on this private Sea Ranch property.
Slide 3 of 20
Walls of windows: A view of the floor-to-ceiling windows looking in at 409 Bluff Reach.
Slide 4 of 20
Architectural abode: Built-in 2015, this custom contemporary home features a modern style that references its historic counterparts.
Slide 5 of 20
Exterior: A dramatic cutout allows for unobstructed views from the main entrance to the sea.
Slide 6 of 20
Romantic retreat: Watch the sunset over the Pacific on the seaside deck.
Slide 7 of 20
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in the views from the hot tub.
Slide 8 of 20
Exterior: An artistic entrance to the custom retreat.
Slide 9 of 20
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 409 Bluff Reach.
Slide 10 of 20
Go with the flow: A light-filled central great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Slide 11 of 20
Modern appeal: A contemporary lighting fixture hangs over the dining room at 409 Bluff Reach.
Slide 12 of 20
Kitchen: Enjoy Pacific coast views while tackling the drudgery of dishes.
Slide 13 of 20
Foodie's delight: A stylish modern kitchen with a Dacor stove and a SubZero refrigerator.
Slide 14 of 20
Scrub a dub dub: The laundry room at 409 Bluff Reach.
Slide 15 of 20
Ooh la la interiors: A glass hallway leads to the bedroom wing.
Slide 16 of 20
King of the castle: A master suite fit for a king with a window seat and...
Slide 17 of 20
... a fireplace for you and your sweetheart.
Slide 18 of 20
More to love: A large master bathroom with a large tub for soaking and a walk-in shower.
Slide 19 of 20
View with a room: A second private bedroom enjoys those same great ocean views.
Slide 20 of 20
Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles at 409 Bluff Reach.
An awe-inspiring coastal retreat just hit the market in The Sea Ranch for $2,975,000.
The custom contemporary home sits on a private 0.64-acre lot on a coastal bluff offering an uninterrupted view of white-capped waves, rocky shores and migrating whales.
The estate features walls of windows and expansive decks built for taking in the views.
Entering the estate, you will find a wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining, and relaxing with friends and family.
The chef in the family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Dacor and SubZero appliances. After a day of exploring the coast, hunker down for the evening in one of three spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature private bathrooms and a third could easily double as a home office.
As an added bonus the home features a fire-resistant copper roof, in-floor radiant heat, and a whole-home generator.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
409 Bluff Reach in The Sea Ranch is listed by Richard Kenyon at Liisberg & Company Coastal Real Estate.