An awe-inspiring coastal retreat just hit the market in The Sea Ranch for $2,975,000.

The custom contemporary home sits on a private 0.64-acre lot on a coastal bluff offering an uninterrupted view of white-capped waves, rocky shores and migrating whales.

The estate features walls of windows and expansive decks built for taking in the views.

Entering the estate, you will find a wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining, and relaxing with friends and family.

The chef in the family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Dacor and SubZero appliances. After a day of exploring the coast, hunker down for the evening in one of three spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature private bathrooms and a third could easily double as a home office.

As an added bonus the home features a fire-resistant copper roof, in-floor radiant heat, and a whole-home generator.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

409 Bluff Reach in The Sea Ranch is listed by Richard Kenyon at Liisberg & Company Coastal Real Estate. 

 