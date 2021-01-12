View with a room: A second private bedroom enjoys those same great ocean views.

More to love: A large master bathroom with a large tub for soaking and a walk-in shower.

... a fireplace for you and your sweetheart.

King of the castle: A master suite fit for a king with a window seat and...

Kitchen: Enjoy Pacific coast views while tackling the drudgery of dishes.

Modern appeal: A contemporary lighting fixture hangs over the dining room at 409 Bluff Reach.

Go with the flow: A light-filled central great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 409 Bluff Reach.

Exterior: An artistic entrance to the custom retreat.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in the views from the hot tub.

Romantic retreat: Watch the sunset over the Pacific on the seaside deck.

Exterior: A dramatic cutout allows for unobstructed views from the main entrance to the sea.

Architectural abode: Built-in 2015, this custom contemporary home features a modern style that references its historic counterparts.

Walls of windows: A view of the floor-to-ceiling windows looking in at 409 Bluff Reach.

Private locale: No hikers will obstruct your view on this private Sea Ranch property.

409 Bluff Reach, The Sea Ranch - $2,975,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,2000 square feet. Year built: 2015. Lot size: 0.64 acres. Views, views, and more views: Enjoy breathtaking seaside vistas from almost every room in the house. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Kenyon at Liisberg & Company.

An awe-inspiring coastal retreat just hit the market in The Sea Ranch for $2,975,000.

The custom contemporary home sits on a private 0.64-acre lot on a coastal bluff offering an uninterrupted view of white-capped waves, rocky shores and migrating whales.

The estate features walls of windows and expansive decks built for taking in the views.

Entering the estate, you will find a wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining, and relaxing with friends and family.

The chef in the family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Dacor and SubZero appliances. After a day of exploring the coast, hunker down for the evening in one of three spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature private bathrooms and a third could easily double as a home office.

As an added bonus the home features a fire-resistant copper roof, in-floor radiant heat, and a whole-home generator.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

409 Bluff Reach in The Sea Ranch is listed by Richard Kenyon at Liisberg & Company Coastal Real Estate.