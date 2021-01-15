Vineyard views: A glimpse of a Napa Valley vineyard from the hilltop at 275 Long Ranch Road.

Breathtaking vistas: Watch the sunset over the Napa Valley from the hilltop locale.

Hand-crafted details: Stone pathways and patios that surround the homes were constructed from volcanic stone excavated while planting the vineyards.

Dine al fresco: Enjoy million-dollar views with your wine and cheese plate on the stone terrace.

Sweet dreams: One of seven breathtaking bedrooms at 275 Long Ranch Road.

Raise the roof: A vaulted barn-style roof constructed from recycled timbers hangs over the great room at 275 Long Ranch Road.

Go with the flow: A rustic yet refined kitchen with an indoor/outdoor floor plan and professional cooking appliances.

275 Long Ranch Road , St. Helena - $18,5000 7 beds, 8 baths, 9,617 square feet. Lot size 1.6 acres. Wine Country dream home: Tucked behind the gates of Ovid Winery lies an architectural Napa Valley estate on 160 picturesque acres. Click further to take a peek inside. (Property listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby's International Realty. Photos by Paul Rollins and Erhard Pfeiffer for Sotheby’s)

Grab a glass of your favorite Napa cab and consider this Wine Country estate on Napa Valley’s famed Pritchard Hill. A 160-acre property owned by Ovid Winery founders Mark Nelson and Dana Johnson just hit the market in St. Helena for $18,500,000.

The picturesque parcel sits on the volcanic soils which impart their unique flavors into the cult wines that now retail for $350 a pop. Sadly, the original 15-acre vineyard and winery are not a part of the sale, but there may be development potential.

What does come with the property are three unique residences once featured on the pages of Architectural Digest.

Designed by Bay Area architect Howard Backen in the early 2000s, the homes showcase Backen’s signature “barnitecture” style. The 7,400-square-foot main residence and two 1,100-square-foot guest cottages feature reclaimed wood beams, volcanic stone work, outdoor fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and open concept floor plans.

The guesthouses, built first to experiment with new materials, feature three comfortable bedrooms. The first comes with two comfortable suites and a large bathroom. A second has a full kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom and a great room.

The sprawling 7,400-square-foot main residence includes a gourmet kitchen, office, gym, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Overnight guests or kids are easily accommodated by a separate guest wing with its own living area, bathroom and kitchenette.

If that’s not enough there is a sparkling pool, and million-dollar Napa Valley views which can be enjoyed from every room in the house.

275 Long Ranch Road is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty.