Bonus round: Room for the whole family, chickens included, at 3175 Sullivan Road.

Buzzin' around: A couple of beehives invite pollinators into the fields.

Green with envy: A greenhouse for all your summer starts.

We be jam-in: Sell your jams and jellies in the farm store.

Take the plunge: Relax in the pool of a long day of farm work.

Work from home: Get a little work done in this inspiring home office.

More to love: A second bedroom for the kids or overnight guests.

Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in a bathroom on the Sebastopol ranch.

Sweet dreams: One of two comfortable bedrooms in the farmhouse.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the family room at 3175 Sullivan Road.

Interior: A view of the great room from the second story shows the current layout of the family gathering space.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

A warm welcome: The farmhouse features a warm and inviting interior design with plenty of rich natural wood.

Artistic endeavors: A quintessential West County farmstead, the site has its own Patrick Amiot sculpture, a well-known junk artist with works scattered throughout Sebastopol and the surrounding region.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the grounds shows the apple and fruit orchards, garden beds and structures on the 14-acre property.

3175 Sullivan Road, Sebastopol - $2,500,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 2,200 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 13.84 acres. Down on the farm: Fancy your own organic farm on the fringes of Graton? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cory Maguire, Corcoran Global Living)

Properties like these don’t come along too often. The 14-acre historic Gabriel Farm is on the market in Sebastopol for $2.5 million.

Once the property of Isaac Sullivan, this heritage ranch was the site of one of the area’s first apple orchards, planted in the 1850s.

The farmstead still has apple trees on it as well as persimmons, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes, flowers, and pineapple guavas. Currently, a working organic farm, the ranch has lucrative agricultural potential in one of the county’s most coveted growing regions.

Aside from the gardening prospects, there is a large traditional farmhouse on the property with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of vintage charm.

Inside you will find a delightful sunny living space with exposed beam ceilings and hardwood floors. There are two cozy bedrooms, an office, and an open concept great room that flows onto an expansive covered porch and pool.

On top of that, there are numerous outbuildings, beehives, a chicken coop, cold storage facility, and a packing barn.

The property is water-rich and a combination of natural gas and solar power service the home and gardens.

Properties like this do not sit on the market for long. Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

3175 Sullivan Road in Sebastopol is listed by Cory Maguire at Corcoran Global Living