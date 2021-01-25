Properties like these don’t come along too often. The 14-acre historic Gabriel Farm is on the market in Sebastopol for $2.5 million.

Once the property of Isaac Sullivan, this heritage ranch was the site of one of the area’s first apple orchards, planted in the 1850s.

The farmstead still has apple trees on it as well as persimmons, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes, flowers, and pineapple guavas. Currently, a working organic farm, the ranch has lucrative agricultural potential in one of the county’s most coveted growing regions.

Aside from the gardening prospects, there is a large traditional farmhouse on the property with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of vintage charm.

Inside you will find a delightful sunny living space with exposed beam ceilings and hardwood floors. There are two cozy bedrooms, an office, and an open concept great room that flows onto an expansive covered porch and pool.

On top of that, there are numerous outbuildings, beehives, a chicken coop, cold storage facility, and a packing barn.

The property is water-rich and a combination of natural gas and solar power service the home and gardens.

Properties like this do not sit on the market for long. Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

3175 Sullivan Road in Sebastopol  is listed by  Cory Maguire at Corcoran Global Living

 

 