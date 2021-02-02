Take the plunge: Perfect your swimming technique in the pool at Acacia.

4656 Quigg Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,805/mo 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,042 square feet. Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek - Sleek and stylish, residents at this luxury Santa Rosa complex enjoy shared access to a community room (pictured here), fitness studio, game room and pool.

Let it all sink in: Unwind from a long day of work in the hot tub at 5425 Snyder Lane.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the fireplace in an apartment at Camino Creek.

Interior: Plenty of room for all your kitchen odds and ends in a unit at Camino Creek.

5425 Snyder Lane , Rohnert Park - $1,800+/mo 2 beds, 1 bath, 840 square feet. Camino Creek Apartments: Fancy your own luxury condo with access to a tennis court, pool, spa and fitness center? This complex has all that and then some.

More to love: A sunny space for relaxing outdoors on the patio with a glass of iced tea.

1 Lakeville Circle, Petaluma - $1,824 - $2,099 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 885 to 1,028 square feet. Vineyard Luxury apartments: This Petaluma luxury complex is conveniently located near downtown shopping, dining and shopping.

Median rents in Sonoma County* crept up to $1,449 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,914 for a two-bedroom in December according to a recent report by the market analysis site Apartment List. This is just a tiny bump of 0.6% over last month but a significant decline of 2.2% over the same month last year.

Nationally, the rental market has been relatively stable. Over the past six months, rents have fallen by 1.1%, but according to Apartment List, that decline is consistent with the seasonal pattern witnessed in prior years.

In the Bay Area rents are beginning to balance out for San Francisco, which saw staggering rent declines that outpaced the nation. The median rent for San Francisco is down 27 percent over last year and while there are no signs of prices returning to pre-pandemic levels soon, Apartment List believes that we are “close to the bottom of the city’s price correction.”

Other rental market analysis sites are making their predictions for 2021. Apartment Guide forecasts six market trends for 2021. They forecast that rental prices will remain flat in the first half of 2021, consumers will invest in new homes instead of continuing to rent, leasing agents will continue to host virtual events, apartment seekers will not prioritize proximity to the workplace, demand for affordable housing will increase and new construction will face delays.

Only time will tell if these predictions will come true.

*Derived from the analysis of Santa Rosa data, Sonoma County’s largest city.