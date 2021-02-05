Have some fun in the sun with this passive solar estate on 7  acres.

What is passive solar you may ask? The innovative building design employs unique windows, skylights and materials that accept solar heat in the winter and reject it in the summer.

The architecturally intriguing home at 3700 Burnside Road has all that and then some.  Surrounded by manicured gardens, tall trees and dramatic coastal views, this home is a nature and architecture lover’s dream.  On your way to the main residence, you will pass ornamental bushes, fruit trees, water features and raised bed gardens.  On a clear day the home boasts dramatic views all the way to the ocean.

The interior of the residence is equally impressive.

How about some floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, soaking tub and a walk-in shower? The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence boasts an open-concept design with a combined great room for cooking, dining and relaxing. At one end of the space is a massive living room with soaring ceilings, at the other, a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove and stone counter-tops. Bonus spaces include a mud-room, office and ten-case wine cellar.

Sound intriguing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.