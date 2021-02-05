Water-wise: Two water storage tanks on the edge of the circular drive.

Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles in the garage at 3700 Burnside Road.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows a massive skylight on the roof and solar panels.

Exterior: A storage shed for housing all of your gardening odds and ends.

Green with envy: Raised bed gardens for growing flowers and veggies at 3700 Burnside Road.

Breathtaking vistas: On a clear day 3700 Burnside Road enjoys views of rolling hills and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

Backyard bliss: Grab a glass of bubbly and soak in the hot tub at 3700 Burnside Road.

The sunny side of life: A massive solarium for soaking up solar rays or growing plants.

Let it all sink in: A second-story bathroom with a walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.

Squeaky clean: Put your dirty duds straight into the washing machine in the main level mud/laundry room.

Bonus round: A second bedroom is currently set up as an extra office.

Romantic retreat: A fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows in the master suite at 3700 Burnside Road.

Work from home: A spacious and sunny place to catch up on paperwork.

View with a room: Floor-to-ceiling windows both heat the home and frame picturesque country vistas.

Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling in the great room at 3700 Burnside Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove keeps things warm and cozy in the living room end of the great room.

A warm welcome: Double doors and bamboo trees welcome you into the home.

3700 Burnside Road , Sebastopol - $2,250,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,954 square feet. Year built: 1983. Lot size: 7.13 acres. West County Wonder: This contemporary passive solar residence is an architecture and nature lover's dream come true. Click forward to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel S. Gill & Stephen Liebling at Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS # 22029734)

Have some fun in the sun with this passive solar estate on 7 acres.

What is passive solar you may ask? The innovative building design employs unique windows, skylights and materials that accept solar heat in the winter and reject it in the summer.

The architecturally intriguing home at 3700 Burnside Road has all that and then some. Surrounded by manicured gardens, tall trees and dramatic coastal views, this home is a nature and architecture lover’s dream. On your way to the main residence, you will pass ornamental bushes, fruit trees, water features and raised bed gardens. On a clear day the home boasts dramatic views all the way to the ocean.

The interior of the residence is equally impressive.

How about some floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, soaking tub and a walk-in shower? The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence boasts an open-concept design with a combined great room for cooking, dining and relaxing. At one end of the space is a massive living room with soaring ceilings, at the other, a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove and stone counter-tops. Bonus spaces include a mud-room, office and ten-case wine cellar.

Sound intriguing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.