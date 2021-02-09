Step back in time with this 1922 mansion on Santa Rosa’s coveted McDonald Avenue. Blending classical details with modern styling this elegant family home features five expansive bedrooms and three bathrooms in its 3,642 square feet.

Entering the home you will cross a large front porch on your way to the formal foyer. Original French doors separate the entry hall from elegant dining and living spaces filled with chandeliers, carved fireplaces and more. Also on the main level is a laundry/mudroom and gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range and stainless steel appliances.

If you look up while ascending the curved staircase to the second floor you will find a stained glass window over a skylight illuminating the stairs. On the second floor are the bedrooms with plenty of natural light and an office. If that’s not enough the basement has been converted into a gym, family room and classroom for homeschooling.

Outside you will find a large backyard with patio dining, a garage and room for an in-ground pool.

626 McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa is listed by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate.

 