Classic McDonald Avenue mansion in Santa Rosa listed for $1,645,000
626 McDonald Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,645,000
5 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,642 square feet. Year built: 1922. Lot size: 7,405 square feet.
Historic Charmer: This classic McDonald Avenue home features timeless classic details and modern updates. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Compass. Property listed by Peter Colbert, Compass)
Green with envy: A well-manicured yard surrounds this elegant abode.
Exterior: Wave to the neighbors from the front porch at 626 McDonald Avenue.
A warm welcome: A chandelier hangs over the foyer at 626 McDonald Avenue.
A formal affair: Host your next holiday feast in this elegant formal dining room.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in this McDonald Avenue abode.
Timeless details: A carved mantle over the fireplace at 626 McDonald Avenue.
Gourmet delights: A massive chef's kitchen with a professional gas range, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space.
Scrub a dub dub: Put your dirty duds straight into the washing machine in the mud/laundry room.
Artistic abode: An intricate stained-glass window sits over the stairwell at 626 McDonald Avenue.
King of the castle: Sunlight floods the massive master suite at 626 McDonald Avenue.
Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
Sweet dreams: One of five peaceful bedrooms in this McDonald Avenue abode.
Period details: A clawfoot tub and intricate tilework in a bathroom at 626 McDonald Avenue.
Family matters: A large child's bedroom with plenty of natural light.
Home office: Squeeze in a little paperwork from home in this stylish home office.
Pump some iron: A bonus gym and family room in the basement.
Class is in session: A remote homeschooling station without the distractions of rooms upstairs.
Backyard bliss: An expansive backyard with plenty of room for a few raised beds or a pool.
Dine al fresco: A paved space for a backyard barbecue on the patio.
Exterior: Room for a couple vehicles in the two-car garage.
Step back in time with this 1922 mansion on Santa Rosa’s coveted McDonald Avenue. Blending classical details with modern styling this elegant family home features five expansive bedrooms and three bathrooms in its 3,642 square feet.
Entering the home you will cross a large front porch on your way to the formal foyer. Original French doors separate the entry hall from elegant dining and living spaces filled with chandeliers, carved fireplaces and more. Also on the main level is a laundry/mudroom and gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range and stainless steel appliances.
If you look up while ascending the curved staircase to the second floor you will find a stained glass window over a skylight illuminating the stairs. On the second floor are the bedrooms with plenty of natural light and an office. If that’s not enough the basement has been converted into a gym, family room and classroom for homeschooling.
Outside you will find a large backyard with patio dining, a garage and room for an in-ground pool.
Click through our gallery above to explore this modern classic.
626 McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa is listed by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate.