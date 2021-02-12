11160 Ice Box Canyon Road , Forestville - $289,900 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,193 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 5,427 square feet. Beachfront bungalow: This Russian River fixer-upper is steps away from the beach. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kammie Quinones , RE/MAX Marketplace. MLS # 22019043)

Interior: It could use a bit of an upgrade, but the kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove and plenty of counter space.

Rio Nido hideaway: Although it has a Guerneville address, this cozy one-bedroom is situated in town of Rio Nido conveniently close to the Rio Nido Roadhouse, Armstrong Woods and the beach.

15145 Canyon Seven Road, Guerneville - $349,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 371 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 8,712 square feet. Going, going.... This cozy Rio Nido retreat was listed as for sale this morning and contingent this afternoon. Homes at this price don't last for long in Sonoma County. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Theresa Disbro , HomeSmart Advantage Realty. MLS # 22034497)

20795 Bohemian Ave. , Monte Rio - $359,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 594 square feet. Year built: 1953. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Russian River getaway: Click further to take a peek inside this cozy forest retreat for two. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by John Keller , Russian River Realty Co. MLS# 2023721)

402 Twin Lakes Circle , Santa Rosa - $385,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,172 square feet. Year built: 1982. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Senior special: Situated in Oakmont, an active 55+ community in Santa Rosa, this triplex unit shares access to swimming pools, tennis courts, pickleball, lawn bowling, bocce, hiking, and more. Keep clicking to see the least expensive home on the market right now. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Paula Lewis , Century 21 Valley of the Moon. MLS # 22026310)

The median home price in Sonoma County is $715,000, according to the February Compass market analysis report. But this average disguises a vast spectrum of listings at different price points. Although a spike in luxury home sales inflated the county average during the pandemic, a number of lower-priced properties do exist.

From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready abodes, prices below $600,000 are out there, if you hunt for them. The real estate analysts at Compass give us a starting point for our search. According to their year-end report for 2020, the top 5 least expensive communities are the Russian River, where the average home costs $515,000; southwest Santa Rosa, where the median is $530,000; Cloverdale, where it is $592,000; northwest Santa Rosa, where it is $600,000, and Cotati, where the median home price is $624,000.

From time to time, we like to take a look at homes at the lower end of the market. The six least expensive properties currently listed on Zillow are all priced below $400,000 and some are as low as $289,900. But it isn’t time to rejoice quite yet. Many of these homes are fixer-uppers or tiny one-bedrooms suitable for only one or two residents.

Click through our gallery above to take a look at the least expensive homes currently on the market in Sonoma County.