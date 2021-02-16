50-acre Healdsburg Mediterranean-style estate listed for $7,900,000
2440 Toyon Drive #1, Healdsburg - $7,900,000
4 beds, 7 baths, 7,742 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 7,742 square feet.
Old World charm: Visit the hills of Tuscany without leaving Sonoma County with this impressive Mediterranean-style estate on fifty acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby's International Realty. MLS# 22031325)
Private escape: Stay safe and secure behind the gates at 2440 Toyon Drive.
Exterior: Grab a book and relax on the covered patio.
Classic charm: An old-world style fountain outside of the main residence.
Vroom, vroom: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage.
A warm welcome: A classic foyer welcomes you into the home.
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling hangs over the great room at 2440 Toyon Drive.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: French doors unite interior and exterior livings spaces in this Mediterranean-style abode.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 2440 Toyon Drive.
Gourmet kitchen: Plenty of counter space for preparing your next holiday feast.
Foodie's delight: A professional gas stove in the kitchen at 2440 Toyon Drive #1.
A formal affair: A regal dining room ideal for entertaining.
Family matters: A cozy family room with a fireplace at 2440 Toyon Drive.
King of the castle: An expansive master suite with a private patio and a fireplace.
Let it all sink in: A super-sized master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a massive tub for soaking.
Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms inside of the Mediterranean compound.
More to love: A detached guest residence with a kitchenette.
Bonus round: A fireplace for the in-laws in the guest cottage.
Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine room for storing all of your dusty vintages.
Work from home: A spacious home office accommodates multiple residents.
Dine al fresco: Enjoy dinner under the stars on the terrace.
Outdoor style: A covered pergola on the terrace at 2440 Toyon Drive.
Make a splash: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Situated atop a picturesque ridge towering above Healdsburg, this 50-acre retreat marries Old World style with modern conveniences. The Mediterranean-style home at 2440 Toyon Drive comes with four spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and million-dollar views.
Entering the estate you will pass through wisteria-covered walkways, flower and vegetable gardens on your way to the main entrance. The primary residence is a Mediterranean classic with a fountain, loggia, pool and lounging terrace. Traditional Spanish tiles adorn the roof and stucco walls help to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
The interiors are equally impressive. There is a chef’s kitchen and a wide-open great room with French doors that unify interior and exterior living spaces. On top of that, there are four bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and a large office/library. Multiple fireplaces punctuate the home adding and bit of romance to the spacious compound. Overnight guests can hunker down in the detached guest cottage and a bonus “flex studio” could serve as an art room, gym or game room.
2440 Toyon Drive #1 in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.