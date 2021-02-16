Make a splash: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

2440 Toyon Drive #1, Healdsburg - $7,900,000 4 beds, 7 baths, 7,742 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 7,742 square feet. Old World charm: Visit the hills of Tuscany without leaving Sonoma County with this impressive Mediterranean-style estate on fifty acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen , Sotheby's International Realty. MLS# 22031325)

Situated atop a picturesque ridge towering above Healdsburg, this 50-acre retreat marries Old World style with modern conveniences. The Mediterranean-style home at 2440 Toyon Drive comes with four spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and million-dollar views.

Entering the estate you will pass through wisteria-covered walkways, flower and vegetable gardens on your way to the main entrance. The primary residence is a Mediterranean classic with a fountain, loggia, pool and lounging terrace. Traditional Spanish tiles adorn the roof and stucco walls help to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

The interiors are equally impressive. There is a chef’s kitchen and a wide-open great room with French doors that unify interior and exterior living spaces. On top of that, there are four bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and a large office/library. Multiple fireplaces punctuate the home adding and bit of romance to the spacious compound. Overnight guests can hunker down in the detached guest cottage and a bonus “flex studio” could serve as an art room, gym or game room.

2440 Toyon Drive #1 in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.