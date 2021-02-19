Escape from the chaos of pandemic life with this private Wine Country retreat in sunny Geyserville. Twenty minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this modern two-home compound is surrounded by six acres of rolling hills with private trails running throughout.

The main residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and an open floor plan with interior and exterior spaces for entertaining. The guest house features a sauna, enclosed patio, wine room, gym and office.

Outdoors you will find a sparkling saltwater pool with a fountain wall feature, a hobby vineyard, manicured gardens and cozy patios for dining under the stars. On top of that, the home is fully solar-powered and is a part of the Vineyard Club with access to a  private club, lake and tennis court.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

525 Colony Road in Geyserville is listed by by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate. 