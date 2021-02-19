The great outdoors: There are multiple paved patios, covered terraces and manicured garden plots for communing with nature at 525 Colony Road.

Wine Country dream home: Make your own house wine in this cozy wine room.

Sweat out your toxins: The guesthouse sauna at 525 Colony Road.

Work from home: An inspiring spot to catch up on some paperwork in the home office.

More to love: Roll up the garage door to unite the indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with unified spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the two homes and the surrounding six-acre plot.

Backyard bliss: Grab a good book and relax under the trees on this private patio.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the main residence.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom.

King of the castle: An expansive master suite fit for a king.

Breathtaking vistas: Enjoy picturesque views of forests and hills beyond on the patio at 525 Colony Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room at 525 Colony Road.

A formal affair: An elegant dining room for hosting your next holiday feast.

Let there be light: Skylights illuminate the living room at 525 Colony Road.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the saltwater pool.

525 Colony Road , Geyserville - $3,750,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,562 square feet. Year built: 1982. Lot size: 6 acres. Wine Country paradise: Take a peek inside this nature lover's contemporary compound on six acres. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Peter Colbert / Compass)

Escape from the chaos of pandemic life with this private Wine Country retreat in sunny Geyserville. Twenty minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this modern two-home compound is surrounded by six acres of rolling hills with private trails running throughout.

The main residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and an open floor plan with interior and exterior spaces for entertaining. The guest house features a sauna, enclosed patio, wine room, gym and office.

Outdoors you will find a sparkling saltwater pool with a fountain wall feature, a hobby vineyard, manicured gardens and cozy patios for dining under the stars. On top of that, the home is fully solar-powered and is a part of the Vineyard Club with access to a private club, lake and tennis court.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

525 Colony Road in Geyserville is listed by by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate.