Geyserville wine and nature lover’s compound listed for $3,750,000
525 Colony Road, Geyserville - $3,750,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,562 square feet. Year built: 1982. Lot size: 6 acres.
Wine Country paradise: Take a peek inside this nature lover's contemporary compound on six acres. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Peter Colbert/ Compass)
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the saltwater pool.
Tree-hugger: Miles of private trails run through the six-acre compound.
Let there be light: Skylights illuminate the living room at 525 Colony Road.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Sliding glass doors separate interior and exterior dining rooms at 525 Colony Road.
Foodie's delight: A stylish modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
A formal affair: An elegant dining room for hosting your next holiday feast.
Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room at 525 Colony Road.
Breathtaking vistas: Enjoy picturesque views of forests and hills beyond on the patio at 525 Colony Road.
King of the castle: An expansive master suite fit for a king.
Ooh la la luxury: An easy walk-in closet in the master suite.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom.
Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the main residence.
Backyard bliss: Grab a good book and relax under the trees on this private patio.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the two homes and the surrounding six-acre plot.
Chic retreat: The industrial-inspired one-bedroom guesthouse.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with unified spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.
More to love: Roll up the garage door to unite the indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Dine al fresco: A covered space for dining outdoors on the guesthouse patio.
Work from home: An inspiring spot to catch up on some paperwork in the home office.
Zen escape: A stylish place to catch some zzzs at 525 Colony Road.
Pump it up: A stairwell platform serves double duty as a home gym.
Sweat out your toxins: The guesthouse sauna at 525 Colony Road.
Glasshouse: Walls of windows frame picturesque country views at 525 Colony Road.
Bonus round: An enclosed patio in the guesthouse.
Wine anyone? The hobby vineyard at 525 Colony Road
Wine Country dream home: Make your own house wine in this cozy wine room.
The great outdoors: There are multiple paved patios, covered terraces and manicured garden plots for communing with nature at 525 Colony Road.
Escape from the chaos of pandemic life with this private Wine Country retreat in sunny Geyserville. Twenty minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this modern two-home compound is surrounded by six acres of rolling hills with private trails running throughout.
The main residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and an open floor plan with interior and exterior spaces for entertaining. The guest house features a sauna, enclosed patio, wine room, gym and office.
Outdoors you will find a sparkling saltwater pool with a fountain wall feature, a hobby vineyard, manicured gardens and cozy patios for dining under the stars. On top of that, the home is fully solar-powered and is a part of the Vineyard Club with access to a private club, lake and tennis court.
Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
525 Colony Road in Geyserville is listed by by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate.