Tucked away minutes from downtown Sonoma, lies a sports lover’s dream estate on eight acres.

The fairytale manor comes with a gym, tennis court, soccer field, pool, and Walltopia climbing walls in a park-like locale. Constructed in 1985 and extensively remodeled, the traditional-style estate also features modern fixtures and finishes to suit modern tastes and preferences.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 7,794-square-foot main residence with six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen and multiple spaces for dining and relaxing both indoors and outdoors.  The stylish and spacious design features soaring ceilings, fireplaces, chandeliers and plenty of built-in storage.

Outside there is a full outdoor kitchen, a reading gazebo,  hobby vineyard, backyard bar and a “tinkering barn” which would make a wonderful art studio or workshop.

The entire estate is solar-powered and features a whole-house security system with external surveillance.

20995 Broadway in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 