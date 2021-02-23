Sports lover’s fairytale manor on the market for $9,995,000 in Sonoma
20995 Broadway, Sonoma $9,995,000
6 beds, 7 baths, 7,794 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 8.31 acres.
Fitness fantasy: This expansive Sonoma Valley retreat comes with a pool, gym, soccer field, tennis court and a rock-climbing wall. Click further to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Take the plunge: The sparkling pool at 20995 Broadway.
Fun and games: A Walltopia climbing wall provides hours of entertainment for the whole family.
Tennis anyone? Get some exercise after work on your very own tennis court.
Bonus round: A wide-open field ideal for games of soccer, cricket or whatever your heart desires.
Classic luxury: Grab a good book and settle in for a read in the wood-paneled study.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the formal living room at 20995 Broadway.
Dine in style: A luxurious formal dining room with two chandeliers.
Foodie's delight: An outdoor kitchen for barbecuing in style.
Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.
Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling with skylights in the great room at 20995 Broadway.
Interior: Keep your eye on the kids doing their homework at the breakfast bar.
Gourmet kitchen: A expansive family cookery with a professional gas stove and a large farmhouse sink.
Old world style: A rustic Provencal-style dining room with a farmhouse sink and French doors that open onto an outdoor patio.
Romance is the air: Cozy up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the expansive master suite.
Ooh la la luxury: A large walk-in closet with plenty of room for a large wardrobe.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the patio at 20995 Broadway.
Fun for the whole family: A playful children's bedroom at 20995 Broadway.
Playful design: A sweet and stylish place for the kids to catch up on their homework at 20995 Broadway.
Pump it up: A calm and inviting attic room idea for a home gym or yoga studio.
Pool house: Towel off by the fireplace in the designer pool house.
Entertainer's delight: Grab a chair at the backyard bar in your very own pool house.
Party on! Let the party go on into the wee hours of the night beside the outdoor fireplace.
Wine anyone? A hobby vineyard on the 8.31-acre estate.
Backyard bliss: The reading gazebo at 20995 Broadway.
Family matters: A playground for the kids and plenty of vibrant green grass.
Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset on the patio at 20995 Broadway.
Tucked away minutes from downtown Sonoma, lies a sports lover’s dream estate on eight acres.
The fairytale manor comes with a gym, tennis court, soccer field, pool, and Walltopia climbing walls in a park-like locale. Constructed in 1985 and extensively remodeled, the traditional-style estate also features modern fixtures and finishes to suit modern tastes and preferences.
The centerpiece of the estate is a 7,794-square-foot main residence with six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen and multiple spaces for dining and relaxing both indoors and outdoors. The stylish and spacious design features soaring ceilings, fireplaces, chandeliers and plenty of built-in storage.
Outside there is a full outdoor kitchen, a reading gazebo, hobby vineyard, backyard bar and a “tinkering barn” which would make a wonderful art studio or workshop.
The entire estate is solar-powered and features a whole-house security system with external surveillance.
Take a minute or two and escape from it all by exploring our gallery above.
20995 Broadway in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.