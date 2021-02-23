Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset on the patio at 20995 Broadway.

Family matters: A playground for the kids and plenty of vibrant green grass.

Wine anyone? A hobby vineyard on the 8.31-acre estate.

Party on! Let the party go on into the wee hours of the night beside the outdoor fireplace.

Entertainer's delight: Grab a chair at the backyard bar in your very own pool house.

Pool house: Towel off by the fireplace in the designer pool house.

Pump it up: A calm and inviting attic room idea for a home gym or yoga studio.

Playful design: A sweet and stylish place for the kids to catch up on their homework at 20995 Broadway.

Fun for the whole family: A playful children's bedroom at 20995 Broadway.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the patio at 20995 Broadway.

Ooh la la luxury: A large walk-in closet with plenty of room for a large wardrobe.

Romance is the air: Cozy up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the expansive master suite.

Old world style: A rustic Provencal-style dining room with a farmhouse sink and French doors that open onto an outdoor patio.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids doing their homework at the breakfast bar.

Raise the roof: A vaulted ceiling with skylights in the great room at 20995 Broadway.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.

Foodie's delight: An outdoor kitchen for barbecuing in style.

Dine in style: A luxurious formal dining room with two chandeliers.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the formal living room at 20995 Broadway.

Classic luxury: Grab a good book and settle in for a read in the wood-paneled study.

Bonus round: A wide-open field ideal for games of soccer, cricket or whatever your heart desires.

Tennis anyone? Get some exercise after work on your very own tennis court.

Fun and games: A Walltopia climbing wall provides hours of entertainment for the whole family.

Take the plunge: The sparkling pool at 20995 Broadway.

20995 Broadway , Sonoma $9,995,000 6 beds, 7 baths, 7,794 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 8.31 acres. Fitness fantasy: This expansive Sonoma Valley retreat comes with a pool, gym, soccer field, tennis court and a rock-climbing wall. Click further to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Tucked away minutes from downtown Sonoma, lies a sports lover’s dream estate on eight acres.

The fairytale manor comes with a gym, tennis court, soccer field, pool, and Walltopia climbing walls in a park-like locale. Constructed in 1985 and extensively remodeled, the traditional-style estate also features modern fixtures and finishes to suit modern tastes and preferences.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 7,794-square-foot main residence with six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen and multiple spaces for dining and relaxing both indoors and outdoors. The stylish and spacious design features soaring ceilings, fireplaces, chandeliers and plenty of built-in storage.

Outside there is a full outdoor kitchen, a reading gazebo, hobby vineyard, backyard bar and a “tinkering barn” which would make a wonderful art studio or workshop.

The entire estate is solar-powered and features a whole-house security system with external surveillance.

Take a minute or two and escape from it all by exploring our gallery above.

20995 Broadway in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.