Take a minute and escape from it all with this Zen retreat situated atop a  Sonoma hillside. With multiple interior and exterior gathering spaces, this contemporary home is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living.

This entertainer’s dream estate comes with a grand courtyard, a covered poolside terrace, a full outdoor kitchen and a balcony, offering dramatic panoramic views of Sonoma Valley, San Francisco and beyond.

Interior spaces are equally engaging.

There are formal and informal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a first-floor master suite, and two guest bedrooms.  Each space evokes a sense of calm and comfort with soaring ceilings, crisp white walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The property also comes with multiple fireplaces (indoors and outdoors) an office, media room, laundry and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Fitness enthusiasts can pump some iron in the home gym or take a dip in the sparkling pool and spa.

So take a few deep breaths and soak in the soothing tranquility while exploring our gallery above.

1375 Leggs Lane in Sonoma is listed by Sarah Kowalczyk at Compass. 