Sonoma Zen retreat on the market for $4,250,000
1375 Leggs Lane, Sonoma - $4,250,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 5,550 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot Size: 12.77 acres.
Zen and the art of real estate: This peaceful Sonoma estate features soothing reflection ponds, multiple outdoor gathering spaces and 13 acres to commune with nature. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sarah Kowalczyk, Compass. MLS # 22034294)
Nature lover's retreat: Enjoy views of rolling hills, peaceful valleys and the San Francisco Bay beyond.
Vroom, vroom: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage and large motor court.
Things that make you go, "Ommmm": A tranquil courtyard with a reflection pond at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Green with envy: An ivy-covered garden wall surrounds the courtyard at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Raise the roof: Soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in the open concept great room.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the living room.
View with a room: Walls of windows frame garden views at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Hang out with friends and family in the outdoor living room.
Dine al fresco: A full outdoor kitchen and dining room with a fireplace, ooh la la.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Romantic escape: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the sunset from the hot tub at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, a double stainless steel fridge and plenty of counter space.
More to love: A bonus gathering space adjacent to the kitchen with a fireplace.
King of the castle: A first-floor master suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.
Let it all sink in: A walk-in shower and a massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
Lux life: One of two walk-in closets in this regal Sonoma estate.
Fit and fabulous: A bonus fitness studio idea for pumping iron or practicing yoga.
Bonus round: One of two guest suites at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Fun in the sun: A second-floor balcony offers additional living space in the great outdoors.
Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork in your home office.
Wine anyone? Room for all of your dusty vintages in the wine cellar.
Sweet dreams: A third peaceful bedroom with sliding glass doors that connect to an outdoor balcony.
Tea for two: Enjoy your English Breakfast and newspaper on the upstairs balcony.
Laundry room: A place for washing your dirty duds at 1375 Leggs Lane.
Take a minute and escape from it all with this Zen retreat situated atop a Sonoma hillside. With multiple interior and exterior gathering spaces, this contemporary home is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living.
This entertainer’s dream estate comes with a grand courtyard, a covered poolside terrace, a full outdoor kitchen and a balcony, offering dramatic panoramic views of Sonoma Valley, San Francisco and beyond.
Interior spaces are equally engaging.
There are formal and informal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a first-floor master suite, and two guest bedrooms. Each space evokes a sense of calm and comfort with soaring ceilings, crisp white walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The property also comes with multiple fireplaces (indoors and outdoors) an office, media room, laundry and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Fitness enthusiasts can pump some iron in the home gym or take a dip in the sparkling pool and spa.
So take a few deep breaths and soak in the soothing tranquility while exploring our gallery above.
1375 Leggs Lane in Sonoma is listed by Sarah Kowalczyk at Compass.