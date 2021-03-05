Four fixer-uppers currently on the market in Sonoma County
726 Pressley St., Santa Rosa - $285,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 942 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 4,599 square feet.
Priced to sell: This South Santa Rosa home is in need of some major TLC, are you up for the task? (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kris Lepore, Sonoma Coast Living. MLS# 321007863)
Repair or tear down? Grab your tool belt, this dated Santa Rosa kitchen is in need of a facelift.
Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove in the living room at 726 Pressley Street.
Green with envy: A green fenced-in backyard ideal for kids and pets.
18061 Myrtle Ave., Sonoma - $425,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 728 square feet. Year built: 1947. Lot size: 5,000.
Home sweet home? This Springs Area cottage needs some cosmetic tweaks before it is move-in-ready. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bari Williams, Sotheby's International Realty. MLS# 321000534)
Interior: You can see where the renovations were started in the living room, grab your tool belt and finish the job.
Cook's kitchen: It looks like a dishwasher was removed in this cozy country kitchen. Sprinkle in a few modern appliances to this Springs Area remodel.
Fun for the whole family: A child's bedroom complete with a San Jose Sharks mural.
Vintage details: A classic clawfoot tub and pedestal sink in the bathroom at 18061 Myrtle Avenue.
770 Brittain Lane, Santa Rosa - $479,950
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,198 square feet. Year built: 1939. Lot size: 10,375 square feet.
Country living: Tucked away in a rural locale on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, this spacious home comes with a quarter acre of outdoor space for chickens, veggies and flowers. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rob Orlando, W Real Estate. MLS# 22028109)
Lots of potential: A spacious country kitchen at 770 Brittain Lane.
Let there be light: A large picture window floods the living room with natural light.
12697 Graton Road, Sebastopol - $550,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 738 square feet. Year built: 1938. Lot size: 3.82 acres.
Got land? This West County cottage is situated on a picturesque four-acre plot with Redwood trees and a seasonal creek. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Petersen, Vanguard Properties. MLS# 22030095)
Contractor's special: This major fixer will require a cash buyer, are you up for the task?
Heating? This odd little country cottage has both a wood-burning stove and a fireplace in the living room. Not sure which is functional?
Interior: Tear down this eye-sore and start afresh with your own custom kitchen design.
Nature lover's dream: Explore trails and bridges on this wooded four-acre parcel.
2210 Schaeffer Road, Sebastopol - $750,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,546 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 1.84 acres.
Location, location, location: This spacious family home sits on a nearly two-acre lot in Sebastopol, a highly coveted area in Sonoma County. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of MetroList. Property listed by Harry Schaedler, Your View Realty, 916-293-6893. MLS# 321000887)
Go with the flow: Sliding glass door separate interior and exterior living spaces at 2210 Schaeffer Road.
Upgrades needed: New counters, flooring and appliances will do wonders in this country kitchen.
Sweet dreams: One fo three spacious bedrooms at 2210 Schaeffer Road.
Bonus round: A fireplace in the living room at 2210 Schaeffer Road.
Country living: 2210 Schaeffer Road is located on an old apple orchard with apple and persimmon trees.
We spend a lot of time in this blog writing about million-dollar mansions with gourmet kitchens, pools and fitness studios. But the truth is these luxury “dream homes” are exactly that – a mere fantasy for the majority of Sonoma County residents. With a median household income of $81,018, paying the mortgage on a $2 million dollar home is simply out of reach for the masses.
The good news is that there are a number of homes priced below the current median home price of $715,000. In the Russian River area, Cloverdale and Cotati the average home sells for nearly $100,000 less than the county average. If you are interested in more upscale regions or a small slice of land you will have to pay for it.
A good way to break into a more expensive area is to invest in a fixer-upper. Agents may shy away from listing properties as “fixers,” for financing can be challenging. Lenders are often unwilling to approve a loan for more than the home’s current value to cover construction costs.
But shows like “Small Town,” or “Good Bones” sure do make it appealing. If you are willing to put in a little sweat equity you just might get a property in a coveted locale or a house with a bit of land for growing fruits and veggies.
A quick search on Zillow for “fixer” and “TLC,” this week revealed a handful of homes in various states of disrepair in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Santa Rosa. The residences range from total tear downs to basically move-in-ready.
