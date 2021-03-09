Construction just stopped on this brand-new Skyfarm beauty in the hills of Santa Rosa. Built by Prodigy Real Estate, this recently completed property features the best of the best. Brimming with quality craftsmanship, this contemporary estate is a sight to be seen.
The striking home features crisp white walls, soaring ceilings, walls of windows and rich golden accents.
Inside you will find four spacious bedrooms, five bathrooms, an expansive great room, an office and a gourmet kitchen.
Built for entertaining, there are wide open spaces for gathering inside and out.
In the great room, corners are preserved for formal dining, appetizers with guests or cozying up by the fireplace.
Outside you will find open spaces for taking in the views. Multiple terraces provide private spaces for your morning coffee and crosswords and an expansive deck is great for hosting summertime feasts.
As an added bonus the home comes with a saltwater pool, putting green, bocce ball court and an outdoor sound system.
Sound enticing? Spend a minute or ten exploring the gallery above.
3952 Skyfarm Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Gina Clyde at Sotheby’s International Realty.