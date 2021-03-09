Fun and games: A bocce court in the backyard at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the saltwater pool.

Backyard bliss: A gleaming deck with room for a fire-pit and backyard bar.

Dramatic vistas: Take in the views from a terrace at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Family matters: A second-floor media room with a built-in entertainment center and access to 300 square foot patio with built-in speakers.

Sweet dreams: One of four spacious bedrooms at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Designer details: Honeycomb tile with gold fixtures in a bathroom at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Romantic retreat: Cozy up next to the fireplace with your sweetheart in the master suite.

Let it all sink in: A bathroom fit for a king with a walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.

Ooh la la luxury: A walk-in closet with room for your clothes AND his.

View with a room: Enjoy breathtaking views from a bedroom at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork in this light-filled home office.

Raise the roof: Soaring cathedral ceilings in the great room at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Dine-in style: A modern chandelier hangs over the dining room at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

Designer digs: Walls of windows frame views of twinkling city lights in the valley below.

Regal retreat: Tiered gardens in the front yard at 3952 Skyfarm Drive.

3952 Skyfarm Drive , Santa Rosa - $3,795,00 4 beds, 5 baths, 4,766 square feet. Year built: 2021. Lot size: 1.24 acres. Brand-new beauty: Click further to take a virtual tour of this pristine designer estate in the hills above Santa Rosa. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gina Clyde , Sotheby's International Realty. MLS # 321008072)

Construction just stopped on this brand-new Skyfarm beauty in the hills of Santa Rosa. Built by Prodigy Real Estate, this recently completed property features the best of the best. Brimming with quality craftsmanship, this contemporary estate is a sight to be seen.

The striking home features crisp white walls, soaring ceilings, walls of windows and rich golden accents.

Inside you will find four spacious bedrooms, five bathrooms, an expansive great room, an office and a gourmet kitchen.

Built for entertaining, there are wide open spaces for gathering inside and out.

In the great room, corners are preserved for formal dining, appetizers with guests or cozying up by the fireplace.

Outside you will find open spaces for taking in the views. Multiple terraces provide private spaces for your morning coffee and crosswords and an expansive deck is great for hosting summertime feasts.

As an added bonus the home comes with a saltwater pool, putting green, bocce ball court and an outdoor sound system.

Sound enticing? Spend a minute or ten exploring the gallery above.

3952 Skyfarm Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Gina Clyde at Sotheby’s International Realty.