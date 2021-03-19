Dramatic vistas: Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Francisco skyline on a sunny day at 17355 Gehricke Road.

17355 Gehricke Road, Sonoma - $3,998,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 5,195 square feet. Year built: 2012. Lot size: 1.97 acres. Luxe life: Take a minute or ten and escape from it all with this uber-luxurious home in the Sonoma Valley. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Therese Nugent , Sotheby's International Realty. MLS # 321010594)

We could all use a little escape right now? Take your mind off of it all with this luxurious resort-style property in the Sonoma Valley.

Tucked away on a secluded two-acre lot only accessible through a gated private entrance, this Mediterranean classic checks all of my boxes for fantasy lodging. Gourmet kitchen? Check. Outdoor living room? Check. Pool & spa? Check. This high-end compound has it all and then some.

Entering the estate you will pass manicured gardens with raised beds, specialty fruit trees, a hobby vineyard and over 125 English rose bushes. Outdoor amenities also include an outdoor living room with a fireplace and an EcoSmarte pool with an eight-person spa.

The indoors aren’t too shabby either. The open floor plan living space comes with soaring ceilings and walls of glass that open onto the outdoor patio. There are formal and informal living and dining rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a wet bar, an office and a chef’s kitchen.

Sounds incredible right? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

