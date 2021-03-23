Historic Charmer: Cloverdale founder’s home asks $1,795,000
122 E. Fourth St., Cloverdale - $1,795,000
7 beds, 6 baths, 4,300 square feet. Year built: 1898. Lot size: 0.28 acres.
Historic charmer: A well-preserved Victorian built for William T. Brush is on the market in Cloverdale. Take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Cronin, W Real Estate. MLS # 321006042)
A warm welcome: Wave to the neighbors from the classic Victorian front porch.
Interior: A classic turn-of-the-century foyer at 122 E. Fourth Street.
Let there be light: Natural light floods the parlor at 122 E. Fourth Street.
Period charm: Fluted columns separate rooms in this classic Queen Anne Victorian.
Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and dining flow together through a wide doorway.
A formal affair: A well-preserved formal dining room with a classic chandelier, wainscotting and a built-in hutch.
More to love: A butler's pantry for staging holiday feasts.
Cook's kitchen: A spacious kitchen, with a gas stove and older appliances.
Backyard bliss: A small covered porch ideal for a barbecue and a small table.
Sweet dreams: A first-floor bedroom with a private bathroom.
Scrub a dub dub: A laundry/mudroom at 122 E. Fourth Street.
Vintage charm: A stained-glass window on the stairwell to the second-story.
King of the castle: An exquisitely preserved second-floor bedroom suitable for a master suite.
More to love: A second-floor living room at 122 E. Fourth Street.
Interior: A second kitchen in the upstairs apartment with double sinks and a gas stove.
Citrus country classic: A second-story bedroom with hardwood floors and a bay window.
Interior: A classic clawfoot tub in a bathroom at 122 E. Fourth Street.
Catch some zzzs: A sweet second-story bedroom with plenty of natural light.
Bonus round: Skylights illuminate a semi-finished third-story living space, ideal for a home office, home school, art studio or whatever your heart desires.
Exterior: A storage shed for housing all of your gardening odds and ends.
Own a piece of history. A Victorian once owned by William T. Brush, an early founder of Cloverdale is on the market for $1,795,000.
Built in 1898, the Queen Anne style residence is filled with characteristic turn-of-the-century charm. From the moment you enter the home, you will travel back in time to a by-gone era. The home includes well-preserved stained-glass, intricate woodworking, hardwood floors, fluted columns, and delicate chandeliers. There is so much period character you can almost overlook the need for a few modern upgrades.
The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom estate is currently divided into two apartments, each with a small kitchen and older appliances. The rooms will need a few contemporary upgrades to bring them into the modern era, or you could take things a step further and unify the home to restore it to its former glory.
Outside you will find two covered porches and a well-manicured yard with sixty-foot palm trees and heirloom roses.
Fancy a bit of time travel? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside this historic charmer.
122 E. Fourth St. in Cloverdale is listed by Daniel Cronin at W Real Estate.