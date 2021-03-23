Exterior: A storage shed for housing all of your gardening odds and ends.

Interior: A second kitchen in the upstairs apartment with double sinks and a gas stove.

Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and dining flow together through a wide doorway.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the parlor at 122 E. Fourth Street.

A warm welcome: Wave to the neighbors from the classic Victorian front porch.

122 E. Fourth St., Cloverdale - $1,795,000 7 beds, 6 baths, 4,300 square feet. Year built: 1898. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Historic charmer: A well-preserved Victorian built for William T. Brush is on the market in Cloverdale.

Own a piece of history. A Victorian once owned by William T. Brush, an early founder of Cloverdale is on the market for $1,795,000.

Built in 1898, the Queen Anne style residence is filled with characteristic turn-of-the-century charm. From the moment you enter the home, you will travel back in time to a by-gone era. The home includes well-preserved stained-glass, intricate woodworking, hardwood floors, fluted columns, and delicate chandeliers. There is so much period character you can almost overlook the need for a few modern upgrades.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom estate is currently divided into two apartments, each with a small kitchen and older appliances. The rooms will need a few contemporary upgrades to bring them into the modern era, or you could take things a step further and unify the home to restore it to its former glory.

Outside you will find two covered porches and a well-manicured yard with sixty-foot palm trees and heirloom roses.

Fancy a bit of time travel? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside this historic charmer.

122 E. Fourth St. in Cloverdale is listed by Daniel Cronin at W Real Estate.