“Montecito at Mill Creek,” a 63-acre Mediterranean-style residence in Healdsburg, resembles those commonly found in Santa Barbara.

Built for entertaining inside and out, the estate comes with two homes. There is a 4,740-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and a barn complex with two modern guest apartments.

Visitors to 2323 Mill Creek Lane, enter through a well-manicured yard and courtyard that harkens back to the Old Country. The warm and welcoming foyer opens onto an open-concept living space with crisp white walls and French doors that unite interior and exterior living spaces.

In the home, you will find a gourmet kitchen, two offices, a media room and a wine bar. On top of that, there are formal living and dining rooms and three spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

Surrounding the main residence you will find private bedroom terraces, a full outdoor kitchen, a pool, spa and a dining area with a fireplace.

A short stroll through the olive grove unites the big house with a party barn. The dual-purpose lodging and entertainment center includes two guest apartments, a gym and a large gathering space.

But that’s not all. The estate comes with raised garden beds, meadows, a redwood grove, a meditation/yoga platform and over two miles of hiking trails.

Take a minute or two and explore this estate.

2323 Mill Creek Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Michael Fanelli at Sotheby’s International Realty. 