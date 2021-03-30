More to love: Two miles of trails to explore at the palatial Healdsburg estate.

Backyard bliss: Toast some marshmallows in the firepit, conveniently close to the party barn.

I do! A party barn ideal for Wine Country nuptials or dinners with guests.

Bonus round: A second apartment with a full bathroom was completed in 2014.

In-laws welcome: A guest apartment with a full kitchen in the barn complex.

Exterior: Stroll past the olive grove on our way to the barn complex. The orchard produces approximately 13 gallons of olive oil annually.

Bonus round: A private balcony for enjoying your morning coffee and crosswords.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the main residence.

Let it all sink in: A regal master bathroom with a walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.

Romantic retreat: A fireplace keeps things warm and cozy in the master suite.

Pass the popcorn: A media room/library provides space for screening movies or curling up with a good book.

Work from home: One of two inspiring offices in the main residence.

La Dolce Vita: More al fresco dining space and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

Dine al fresco: A covered patio with a fireplace allows users to dine outdoors any time of the year.

The lap of luxury: A classic formal living room with a fireplace and French doors that pull the outdoors in.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Million-dollar vistas: French doors frame views of rolling hills and Mt. St. Helena beyond.

A warm welcome: Enter the estate through a European-style courtyard.

2323 Mill Creek Lane , Healdsburg - $9,450,000 5 beds, 7 baths, 5,840 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 63 acres. Old World luxury: This regal Mediteranean-style villa is just six minutes away from downtown Healdsburg. Click further to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s. Property listed by Michael Fanelli , Sotheby’s International Realty. MLS # 321016562)

“Montecito at Mill Creek,” a 63-acre Mediterranean-style residence in Healdsburg, resembles those commonly found in Santa Barbara.

Built for entertaining inside and out, the estate comes with two homes. There is a 4,740-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and a barn complex with two modern guest apartments.

Visitors to 2323 Mill Creek Lane, enter through a well-manicured yard and courtyard that harkens back to the Old Country. The warm and welcoming foyer opens onto an open-concept living space with crisp white walls and French doors that unite interior and exterior living spaces.

In the home, you will find a gourmet kitchen, two offices, a media room and a wine bar. On top of that, there are formal living and dining rooms and three spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

Surrounding the main residence you will find private bedroom terraces, a full outdoor kitchen, a pool, spa and a dining area with a fireplace.

A short stroll through the olive grove unites the big house with a party barn. The dual-purpose lodging and entertainment center includes two guest apartments, a gym and a large gathering space.

But that’s not all. The estate comes with raised garden beds, meadows, a redwood grove, a meditation/yoga platform and over two miles of hiking trails.

Take a minute or two and explore this estate.

2323 Mill Creek Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Michael Fanelli at Sotheby’s International Realty.