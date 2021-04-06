More to love: High-tech features include a Sonos sound system inside and out and an electric car charger in the garage.

Let it all sink in: A master bathroom with a Carrara marble shower and a large tub for soaking.

Foodie's delight: A wine rack & a whirlpool wine refrigerator are just some of the features of this gourmet cookery.

Go with the flow: Showcase your cooking in the combined kitchen/dining room.

Home is where the hearth is: An inviting living room with a gas fireplace and a quartz custom mantle.

A warm welcome: Wave to your neighbors from the large front porch at 502 Tucker Street.

502 Tucker St. , Healdsburg - $2,395,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,011 square feet. Year built: 1901. Lot size: 0.19 acres Vintage Charmer: Built in 1901, this historic home was completely renovated in 2017 adding high-tech upgrades while preserving the residence’s classic character. (Photos courtesy of Ann Amtower , Compass. MLS # 321017257)

Dreaming of a historic home, but love modern conveniences? A recently remodeled 1901 bungalow just hit the market in Healdsburg for $2,395,000. The artfully updated single-story home at 502 Tucker Street, preserves the best of the Craftsman era with the latest and greatest technologies and design.

The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,011 square feet of interior space to spread out in. Stepping inside, you will find well-preserved hardwood floors, pocket doors, wainscotting, crown molding and bay windows. There are plenty of period details still present that were once enjoyed by local hardware store owner George Ferguson, the home’s first owner.

But the residence is distinctly contemporary as well, styled with a modern farmhouse style that is currently in fashion. There are sliding barn doors, shiplap walls and a foodie’s dream kitchen – everything a Magnolia design fan would adore.

The home feels open and airy. Spaces for dining and cooking seamlessly flow together and there are multiple family gathering spaces inside and outside. And did we mention the kitchen, it’s epic. Centered around a black quartz central island, the cookery features floating shelves, a built-in wine rack, a Whirlpool wine fridge, a pot filler, a Carrara marble backsplash, a farmhouse sink and a Viking stove, range and microwave.

Click through our gallery above to explore this historic charmer.

502 Tucker Street in Healdsburg is listed by Ann Amtower at Compass real estate.