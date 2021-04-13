Love nature and luxury accommodations? A high-end five-bedroom, six-bathroom contemporary estate just hit the market in Sonoma that highlights its picturesque locale and doesn’t scrimp on opulent amenities.

The 40-acre gated compound offers a private slice of pastoral beauty in the Sonoma Mountains. Nestled up to Agua Caliente Creek, 18595 Lomita Ave. features a riparian garden, greenhouse, olive orchard,  fruit trees,  a 5-acre Cabernet vineyard, and plenty of wild landscape to explore.

After a day of hitting the trails, the comfortable main residence is ready to accommodate with five ensuite bedrooms and a separate guest wing. The opulent abode offers spaces for work and play. There are two offices, a gym, formal living and dining rooms, and an exhibition kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

Exterior amenities include an old-world style courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, wine cave, and plenty of room for dining al fresco. Beside a sparkling pool, there is even an outdoor spa with a cabana, hot tub, and open-air shower.

A modern barn a ready for your future winemaking endeavors. It comes with a garage, workshop,  refrigerated wine storage and a 1500 square foot loft upstairs.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

18595 Lomita Ave. in Sonoma is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate. 

 

 