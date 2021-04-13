Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the campus showing the vineyard, barn and main residence.

Green with envy: A gardener's dream yard with a greenhouse and a few raised beds.

Loft interior: A 1500 square foot loft in the barn is ideal for entertaining clients.

Vines and more: The 5-acre Cabernet vineyard and modern barn beyond.

Spa life: A hot tub beside the pool at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

Take the plunge: The sparkling pool at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

Entertainer's dream: Stay warm beside the outdoor fireplace on cold Sonoma nights.

Wine anyone? Sample the current vintage in the courtyard wine cave.

Five en suite bedrooms: Room for a large family or many business clients in the guest bedroom wing.

Bonus round: A second office or virtual classroom inside the Sonoma retreat.

Age in place: An easy walk-in shower and a bench for resting in a bathroom at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

Pump some iron: Squeeze in a few reps before work in the home gym.

Work from home: One of two offices at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

Wine Country dream: Five professionally maintained acres of Cabernet surround the main residence.

Breathtaking vistas: Enjoy vineyard views from the living room at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

More to love: A butler's pantry at 18595 Lomita Avenue.

A formal affair: Host your next holiday feast in the formal dining room.

Foodie's delight: A chef's exhibition kitchen with professional appliances and a dining bar for hungry guests.

Raise the roof - An expansive living space with vaulted ceilings, a built-in bar and a fireplace.

Nature lover's retreat: The main residence both highlights and blends in with its natural surroundings.

18595 Lomita Ave. , Sonoma - $8,900,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 5,702 square feet. Year built: 2004. Lot size: 40 acres. Ooh la la luxury: This opulent contemporary manor sits on a pastoral lot in the Sonoma Mountains. Click through our gallery to explore the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau , Compass)

Love nature and luxury accommodations? A high-end five-bedroom, six-bathroom contemporary estate just hit the market in Sonoma that highlights its picturesque locale and doesn’t scrimp on opulent amenities.

The 40-acre gated compound offers a private slice of pastoral beauty in the Sonoma Mountains. Nestled up to Agua Caliente Creek, 18595 Lomita Ave. features a riparian garden, greenhouse, olive orchard, fruit trees, a 5-acre Cabernet vineyard, and plenty of wild landscape to explore.

After a day of hitting the trails, the comfortable main residence is ready to accommodate with five ensuite bedrooms and a separate guest wing. The opulent abode offers spaces for work and play. There are two offices, a gym, formal living and dining rooms, and an exhibition kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

Exterior amenities include an old-world style courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, wine cave, and plenty of room for dining al fresco. Beside a sparkling pool, there is even an outdoor spa with a cabana, hot tub, and open-air shower.

A modern barn a ready for your future winemaking endeavors. It comes with a garage, workshop, refrigerated wine storage and a 1500 square foot loft upstairs.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

18595 Lomita Ave. in Sonoma is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate.