Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open-concept great room.

223 Apple Lane , Rohnert Park - $229,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,630 square feet. Year built: 2009. Park life (Mobile Park that is): This senior community manufactured residence is really as lovely as a brick-and-mortar home. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Elizabeth Foust , Keller Williams Realty. MLS #321011315)

700 Blair Place, Santa Rosa - $370,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,062 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 1,847 square feet. HOA fee: $170 monthly. Santa Rosa sweetheart: Sick of renting? Own your own two-bedroom condo in this Santa Rosa duplex. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tiffiny Alexander / Sotheby’s International Realty. MLS # 321014885)

10594 Highway 116, Forestville - $379,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,049 square feet. Year built: 1924. Lot size: 0.38 acres. Forestville Cottage Compound: Although it is only a one-bedroom, this property is pretty roomy, with 1,049 square feet of interior space, outbuildings and plenty of room for entertaining outdoors. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brendan Coen , Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS # 321008297)

A few weeks back I received an email from a recent transplant to Sonoma County who wanted to know if there were any homes in Sonoma County that cost less than $300,000. I wanted to laugh and cry at the same time, understanding full well the frustration that goes into looking for a new home, only to find that you are priced out of the market.

There ARE homes below $300,000 in Sonoma County, but they aren’t always three-bedroom ranches in prime locations. A quick search on Zillow today found a handful of riverfront cottages, townhomes, condos, fixer-uppers and manufactured homes. If you want more options bump your search up to $400,000 and some nicer options will populate your screen.

According to the April home sales report issued by Compass real estate, the median home price in Sonoma County is $715,000. Back in 1990, it was only $180,000, imagine that!

If you look at the median home price by region you get a better picture of where those more affordable homes are. The three least expensive markets are Northwest Santa Rosa where homes go for around $604,000, Southwest Santa Rosa where they sell for $547,500 and the Russian River area where you can find properties for around $540,000. If you are willing to settle for a condo, you can find some nice ones in the city of Sonoma for $397,500 if you want a single-family residence, expect median prices of around $892,500.

But I don’t want to dissuade you, dear reader, Sonoma County is a spectacular place to live with plenty of good food, great wine and for the most part beautiful weather (minus the fire season of course). Although, $300,000 is a little low for Sonoma County you may find something suitable for around $400,000. Just watch the market like a hawk!

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the properties priced below $400,000 currently on the market.