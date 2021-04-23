Go with the flow: French doors connect to a sunny deck from a cozy bedroom at 2000 Hot Springs Road.

Work from home: Get inspired to write your next novel in this bright and cheery office.

More to love: A bonus formal dining room with space for a dozen or more.

Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages in the 1,700-bottle wine cave.

View with a room: Floor-to-ceiling windows frame pastoral country views all the way to Mt. St. Helena in Napa County.

2000 Hot Springs Road, Cloverdale - $5,150,000 7 beds, 6 baths, 10,500 square feet. Lot size: 300 acres. Year built: 1982. Sun Hill Ranch: Surrounded by 300 acres of land this contemporary Wine Country compound offers privacy and then some. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's. Property listed by Michael Fanelli and Tim Rangel at Sotheby's International Realty)

Escape from it all! Literally. A luxurious modern estate overlooking Lake Sonoma with its own helicopter pad just hit the market for $5,150,000. The carbon-negative retreat sits on a 300-acre secluded plot, just six minutes away from downtown Cloverdale and 20 minutes from Healdsburg.

Built in 1982, with many modern upgrades, the home is just as stylish as when it was first constructed. It features soaring wood-paneled ceilings, skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and wide-open common areas for gathering with guests. Designed for entertaining, the home features sliding glass doors that connect to bonus spaces for hosting outdoors.

A gourmet kitchen will be able to accommodate a gaggle of guests with a double stainless steel fridge, a gas range, and two ovens. What’s more, everyone will sleep comfortably in one of the home’s seven bedrooms. Inside there are two living rooms, two dining rooms, an office, and a game room. Outside is a sparkling pool, an expansive terrace, a 1,700-bottle wine cave, and a wisteria-covered pavilion for dining outdoors.

As an added bonus the home comes with an eight-stall car/horse barn. Covered in solar panels, the structure provides ample energy to power the remote estate. And although 300 acres separate the estate from any neighbors, the remote property has satellite internet providing lightning-fast service anywhere you roam.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

2000 Hot Springs Road in Cloverdale is listed by Michael Fanelli and Tim Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty.