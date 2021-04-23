Lake Sonoma compound with helipad listed at $5,150,000
Slide 1 of 23
2000 Hot Springs Road, Cloverdale - $5,150,000
7 beds, 6 baths, 10,500 square feet. Lot size: 300 acres. Year built: 1982.
Sun Hill Ranch: Surrounded by 300 acres of land this contemporary Wine Country compound offers privacy and then some. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's. Property listed by Michael Fanelli and Tim Rangel at Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 23
Modern luxury: 10,500 square feet of living space wrap around a swimming pool and entertainment pavillion.
Slide 3 of 23
View with a room: Floor-to-ceiling windows frame pastoral country views all the way to Mt. St. Helena in Napa County.
Slide 4 of 23
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with professional appliances and plenty of counter space.
Slide 5 of 23
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Sliding glass doors connect to spaces for entertaining outdoors.
Slide 6 of 23
Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages in the 1,700-bottle wine cave.
Slide 7 of 23
Dine in style: A casual space for meals adjacent to the kitchen.
Slide 8 of 23
More to love: A bonus formal dining room with space for a dozen or more.
Slide 9 of 23
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling with skylights in the great room.
Slide 10 of 23
Fun and games: A bonus game room with space for a pool table or a few pinball machines.
Slide 11 of 23
Work from home: Get inspired to write your next novel in this bright and cheery office.
Slide 12 of 23
Backyard bonus: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Slide 13 of 23
Dine al fresco: A wisteria-covered structure for dining outdoors.
Slide 14 of 23
King of the castle: A regal master suite with direct patio access.
Slide 15 of 23
Spa-life: A stylish master bathroom with a super-sized walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.
Slide 16 of 23
Sweet dreams: One of seven bedrooms in the contemporary compound.
Slide 17 of 23
Go with the flow: French doors connect to a sunny deck from a cozy bedroom at 2000 Hot Springs Road.
Slide 18 of 23
Family matters: Room for a large family AND overnight guests in the seven bedroom estate.
Slide 19 of 23
Nursery: A sunny space for your little one at 2000 Hot Springs Road.
Slide 20 of 23
Sun power: Solar panels cover the eight-stall barn providing ample energy for the entire estate.
Slide 21 of 23
Bonus round: Fly in from the city using the estate helicopter pad.
Slide 22 of 23
Bird's eye view: A long winding driveway leads to the private estate.
Slide 23 of 23
Bird's eye view: A long winding driveway leads to the private estate.
Escape from it all! Literally. A luxurious modern estate overlooking Lake Sonoma with its own helicopter pad just hit the market for $5,150,000. The carbon-negative retreat sits on a 300-acre secluded plot, just six minutes away from downtown Cloverdale and 20 minutes from Healdsburg.
Built in 1982, with many modern upgrades, the home is just as stylish as when it was first constructed. It features soaring wood-paneled ceilings, skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and wide-open common areas for gathering with guests. Designed for entertaining, the home features sliding glass doors that connect to bonus spaces for hosting outdoors.
A gourmet kitchen will be able to accommodate a gaggle of guests with a double stainless steel fridge, a gas range, and two ovens. What’s more, everyone will sleep comfortably in one of the home’s seven bedrooms. Inside there are two living rooms, two dining rooms, an office, and a game room. Outside is a sparkling pool, an expansive terrace, a 1,700-bottle wine cave, and a wisteria-covered pavilion for dining outdoors.
As an added bonus the home comes with an eight-stall car/horse barn. Covered in solar panels, the structure provides ample energy to power the remote estate. And although 300 acres separate the estate from any neighbors, the remote property has satellite internet providing lightning-fast service anywhere you roam.
Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
2000 Hot Springs Road in Cloverdale is listed by Michael Fanelli and Tim Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty.