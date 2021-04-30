1700 Mariner Drive , Sebastopol - $1,700/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,325 square feet. West County wonder – This rural Sebastopol duplex would be a nice fit for a couple with two bedrooms and space for a little garden plot. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by owner, use Zillow link to contact)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace in a unit at the Camino Creek Complex.

5425 Snyder Lane , Rohnert Park 2 bedrooms from $1,800 Camino Creek – Residents in this luxury condo complex enjoy shared access to a tennis court, pool, spa, fitness center and much more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Blackpoint Management. For more information call 707-403-6059)

Updates galore: The newly remodeled apartments at Orchard West have laminate flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and are freshly painted throughout.

2002 Pinercrest Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,775+ / month 2 beds, 1 bath. Orchard West Senior Housing – Residents 55+ complex enjoy shared access to a community center and on-site laundry. (Photos courtesy of Zillow . Property listed by Orchard West Senior Apartments. For more information 707-340-7526)

More to love: Residents at the Boulevard also benefit from covered garage parking with EV ready spaces and an on-site laundry room.

699 S. Cloverdale Blvd. , Cloverdale - $1,900+/month 2 beds, 2 baths, 945 square feet The Boulevard – The apartments in this brand-new complex have central heat, air-conditioning, modern kitchen designs, open floor plans, and private patios or balconies. (Photos courtesy of Zillow . Property listed by The Boulevard Apartments. For more information call 707-340-7450)

Family matters - Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in this convenient open concept design.

240 Burt St. , Santa Rosa - $1,749+/month 2 beds, 1 bath. Vineyard Gardens Apartments – Situated in a convenient locale between Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State, this luxury complex is sure to impress. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Vineyard Gardens Apartments . For more information 707-366-6948)

According to the May rent report by Apartment List, the median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,937 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,466 for a one-bedroom unit. Although local rents have remained relatively flat over the past month, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year.

Despite a year of pandemic closures, job losses and economic uncertainty the rental housing market has remained steady in Sonoma County, while our neighbors to the south have seen dramatic declines. San Francisco rents went down -19.4% from April 2020 to April 2021. The median rent there is currently $2,496 for a two-bedroom, just $559 more than it is in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County’s healthy rental housing market, bucks the trend for the state, where overall, rental prices have gone down -1.6% year-over-year. But our local growth pales in comparison to the national average, where the median rent has gone up 2.3% from last April and stands at $1,137 for a two-bedroom.

