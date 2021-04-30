According to the May rent report by Apartment List, the median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,937 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,466 for a one-bedroom unit. Although local rents have remained relatively flat over the past month, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year.
Despite a year of pandemic closures, job losses and economic uncertainty the rental housing market has remained steady in Sonoma County, while our neighbors to the south have seen dramatic declines. San Francisco rents went down -19.4% from April 2020 to April 2021. The median rent there is currently $2,496 for a two-bedroom, just $559 more than it is in Sonoma County.
Sonoma County’s healthy rental housing market, bucks the trend for the state, where overall, rental prices have gone down -1.6% year-over-year. But our local growth pales in comparison to the national average, where the median rent has gone up 2.3% from last April and stands at $1,137 for a two-bedroom.
Curious to see what the median rent will buy you in Sonoma County, click through our gallery above.
*Sonoma County rents are calculated for Santa Rosa, our largest city, with the most listings per capita.