Two Creeks Farm, a historic ranch once owned by N.W. Griswold, an early founder of Kenwood is on the market for $10.9 million. The sprawling 22-acre estate comes with a contemporary luxury residence, a 500-case winery and a chapel dating back to the 1800s.

The picturesque property was once the home of N.W. Griswold a former major and turn-of-the-century business tycoon. Griswold moved to the Sonoma Valley from San Francisco in 1887 in hopes of establishing a railroad town in the Los Guilicos Rancho. He bought several acres for Los Guilicos (later Kenwood) including a picturesque plot above the town where he built a stone castle.  Although much of the estate was destroyed by fire, a stone chapel still remains.

Today the castle has been replaced by a luxury residence built in the arts & crafts style. The 6,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, great room, family room, gym, library and a wine room. Surrounding the residence is a bocce court, lap pool, sauna, manicured gardens, trails, vineyards and orchards.

The property also has a one-bedroom caretaker’s residence and a two-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen and a living room with a fireplace.

And no Wine Country dream home would be complete without a vineyard. This one has 7.5 acres planted with Rhone varietals which are sold to Pangloss Cellars in Sonoma. On top of that, there is a rustic barn and a winery building permitted for 500+ cases.

625 Warm Springs Road in Kenwood is listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 

 