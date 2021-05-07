Fun for the whole family (and then some): A two-bedroom cottage for overnight guests.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in some exercise before work in the 75 ft. lap pool.

Fun and games: Grab a glass of Pinot and enjoy a late-night game of bocce on the well-lit court.

King of the castle: An en suite bathroom with his and hers vanities and a large tub for soaking.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the main residence.

Bibliophile's dream: A home library - now we are talking my kind of luxury.

Wine anyone? Room for all of your dusty vintages in the climate-controlled wine room.

Let there be light: A sunny space to curl up with a good book at 635 Warm Springs Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms a family room at 635 Warm Springs Road.

One with nature : A great room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and glass doors that pull the outdoors in.

A warm welcome: A stained-glass floral motif on an entrance to the home.

625 Warm Springs Road, Kenwood - $10,900,000 6 beds, 8 baths, 6,000 square feet. Lot size: 22 acres. Own a piece of history: A breathtakingly beautiful ranch once owned by an early founder of Kenwood is on the market. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos by Open Homes Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne /Sotheby’s)

Two Creeks Farm, a historic ranch once owned by N.W. Griswold, an early founder of Kenwood is on the market for $10.9 million. The sprawling 22-acre estate comes with a contemporary luxury residence, a 500-case winery and a chapel dating back to the 1800s.

The picturesque property was once the home of N.W. Griswold a former major and turn-of-the-century business tycoon. Griswold moved to the Sonoma Valley from San Francisco in 1887 in hopes of establishing a railroad town in the Los Guilicos Rancho. He bought several acres for Los Guilicos (later Kenwood) including a picturesque plot above the town where he built a stone castle. Although much of the estate was destroyed by fire, a stone chapel still remains.

Today the castle has been replaced by a luxury residence built in the arts & crafts style. The 6,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, great room, family room, gym, library and a wine room. Surrounding the residence is a bocce court, lap pool, sauna, manicured gardens, trails, vineyards and orchards.

The property also has a one-bedroom caretaker’s residence and a two-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen and a living room with a fireplace.

And no Wine Country dream home would be complete without a vineyard. This one has 7.5 acres planted with Rhone varietals which are sold to Pangloss Cellars in Sonoma. On top of that, there is a rustic barn and a winery building permitted for 500+ cases.

So take a minute and indulge your Wine Country fantasies by clicking through our gallery tour of the estate above.