Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles in the driveway and two-car garage.

Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 2555 Grace Drive.

Ooh la la luxury: A modern bathroom with a separte water closet, walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.

King of the castle: A spacious master suite with a private bathroom and direct access to the deck.

Wine anyone? The temperature-controlled wine room at 2555 Grace Drive.

Get in shape: One of the four bedrooms is currently outfitted as a bonus office space and home gym.

Work from home: Multiple spaces for homeschooling or telecommuting.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.

Designer digs: A rustic exposed beam ceiling and a wall of windows in the living room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace in the sleek modern living room.

A warm welcome: Double doors welcome you into the home.

Relax and unwind: A spa on the deck at 2555 Grace Drive.

Exterior: A cozy covered patio for keeping your eye on kids in the pool.

Green with envy: The terraced garden at 2555 Grace Drive.

Bonus round: Space for serving at least 12 in the backyard dining room.

Foodie's delight: An outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven at 2555 Grace Drive.

Exterior: An outdoor heater keeps this lounge area warm on cold Sonoma County nights.

More to love: A built-in bar and lounge area on the covered deck.

Exterior: An outdoor fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on a deck at 2555 Grace Drive.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Entertainer's abode: Let the party rage on into the wee hours of the night beside the backyard firepit.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home's forest locale.

2555 Grace Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,695,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,425 square feet. Year built: 1971. Lot size: 0.43 acres. Pass the popcorn: This outdoor entertainer's dream estate features a backyard movie theater and much more. Click further to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randall Waller /W Real Estate)

Love movies? A Santa Rosa home with a backyard big screen just hit the market for $1,695,000. This entertainer’s dream home features an indoor/outdoor design with ample opportunities for socially distanced soirees.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 2555 Grace Drive, sits in a park-like setting with towering trees surrounding it. Besides the backyard movie screen, you will find two tiers of seating – wooden benches on the lower level and a more comfortable bar and lounge on a raised deck. But that’s not all. Other outdoor entertainment include a pool, spa, terraced garden, firepit and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven,

The interior spaces are equally engaging. The home features an open concept design with fireplaces, large picture windows and a rustic exposed beam ceiling unifying the layout. The updated kitchen comes with stone countertops, a gas range and a breakfast bar.

As an added bonus, the home comes with a climate-controlled wine room and ample storage underneath the estate.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to watch the previews.

255 Grace Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.