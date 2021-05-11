Love movies? A Santa Rosa home with a backyard big screen just hit the market for $1,695,000. This entertainer’s dream home features an indoor/outdoor design with ample opportunities for socially distanced soirees.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 2555 Grace Drive, sits in a park-like setting with towering trees surrounding it. Besides the backyard movie screen, you will find two tiers of seating – wooden benches on the lower level and a more comfortable bar and lounge on a raised deck. But that’s not all. Other outdoor entertainment include a pool, spa, terraced garden, firepit and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven,

The interior spaces are equally engaging. The home features an open concept design with fireplaces, large picture windows and a rustic exposed beam ceiling unifying the layout. The updated kitchen comes with stone countertops, a gas range and a breakfast bar.

As an added bonus, the home comes with a climate-controlled wine room and ample storage underneath the estate. 

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to watch the previews.

255 Grace Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate. 

 