Santa Rosa home with outdoor movie theater listed for $1.7 million
2555 Grace Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,695,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,425 square feet. Year built: 1971. Lot size: 0.43 acres.
Pass the popcorn: This outdoor entertainer's dream estate features a backyard movie theater and much more. Click further to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randall Waller/W Real Estate)
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home's forest locale.
Backyard bliss: Multiple tiered decks for entertaining outdoors.
Entertainer's abode: Let the party rage on into the wee hours of the night beside the backyard firepit.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Exterior: An outdoor fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on a deck at 2555 Grace Drive.
More to love: A built-in bar and lounge area on the covered deck.
Exterior: An outdoor heater keeps this lounge area warm on cold Sonoma County nights.
Foodie's delight: An outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven at 2555 Grace Drive.
Bonus round: Space for serving at least 12 in the backyard dining room.
Green with envy: The terraced garden at 2555 Grace Drive.
Exterior: A cozy covered patio for keeping your eye on kids in the pool.
Relax and unwind: A spa on the deck at 2555 Grace Drive.
A warm welcome: Double doors welcome you into the home.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace in the sleek modern living room.
Designer digs: A rustic exposed beam ceiling and a wall of windows in the living room.
Interior: A dining room with a modern chandelier, breakfast bar and wood-paneled feature wall.
Gourmet luxury: A spacious kitchen with a gas stove and stone countertops.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open concept design.
Work from home: Multiple spaces for homeschooling or telecommuting.
Get in shape: One of the four bedrooms is currently outfitted as a bonus office space and home gym.
Wine anyone? The temperature-controlled wine room at 2555 Grace Drive.
King of the castle: A spacious master suite with a private bathroom and direct access to the deck.
Ooh la la luxury: A modern bathroom with a separte water closet, walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking.
Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 2555 Grace Drive.
Park life: A manicured trail to the home.
Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles in the driveway and two-car garage.
Love movies? A Santa Rosa home with a backyard big screen just hit the market for $1,695,000. This entertainer’s dream home features an indoor/outdoor design with ample opportunities for socially distanced soirees.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 2555 Grace Drive, sits in a park-like setting with towering trees surrounding it. Besides the backyard movie screen, you will find two tiers of seating – wooden benches on the lower level and a more comfortable bar and lounge on a raised deck. But that’s not all. Other outdoor entertainment include a pool, spa, terraced garden, firepit and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven,
The interior spaces are equally engaging. The home features an open concept design with fireplaces, large picture windows and a rustic exposed beam ceiling unifying the layout. The updated kitchen comes with stone countertops, a gas range and a breakfast bar.
As an added bonus, the home comes with a climate-controlled wine room and ample storage underneath the estate.
255 Grace Drive in Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.