Villa Mille Rose,  the home of Gucci tycoon Maria Manetti Shrem, is on the market in Oakville in Napa County  for $26.5 million.

The 19-acre, 11-bedroom, 12,708-square-foot estate is a fitting tribute to the Mediterranean villas of Manetti Shrem’s native Italy. Filled with elegant design elements befitting of a friend of Prince Charles, the European villa will transport you to another place and time.

According to Realtor.com, Manetti Shrem and her husband, Jan, have lived on the property for the past three decades. Now in their 80s, the couple is looking to downsize while still maintaining homes in San Francisco and Italy.

Both Maria and Jan maintain active lifestyles. Manetti Shrem is famous for bringing Gucci accessories to department stores across the United States, while Jan is the founder of an international book publishing firm and Clos Pegase Winery.

The residence is filled with elegant Old-World style design features. The grounds include a vineyard, olive orchard, fountains, sculptures, manicured gardens and a massive pool.

The opulence continues indoors with fireplaces and chandeliers in almost every room and an emphasis on the unification of interior and exterior living spaces.  There is a massive great room in the home with two fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen with a rustic traditional hearth and comfortable seating area.

Crossing elegant gardens reminiscent of Versailles, you will find a bonus pied-à-terre with a full kitchen and magazine-worthy style.

Sound enticing? Escape to Italy without leaving California with our gallery above.

7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville is listed by David Costello and Andy Ardila of Compass real estate. 

 