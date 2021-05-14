Let there be light: A peaceful modern bedroom with plenty of natural light.

Foodie's delight: A modern kitchen with the same layout as the main residence.

Sweet dreams: One of eleven bedrooms in the palatial estate.

Let it all sink in: A bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.

Home is where the hearth is: A rustic Old-World style kitchen with a fireplace and comfortable seating.

Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing inside seamlessly flow onto terraces outdoors.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the main residence displays manicured gardens and a sparkling pool.

7888-7900 Money Road , Oakville - $26,500,000 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 12,708 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 19.02 acres. House of a thousand roses: The palatial home of Jan and Maria Manetti Shrem is on the market in Napa County. Click further to preview this luxurious estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David Costello and Andy Ardilla , Compass)

Villa Mille Rose, the home of Gucci tycoon Maria Manetti Shrem, is on the market in Oakville in Napa County for $26.5 million.

The 19-acre, 11-bedroom, 12,708-square-foot estate is a fitting tribute to the Mediterranean villas of Manetti Shrem’s native Italy. Filled with elegant design elements befitting of a friend of Prince Charles, the European villa will transport you to another place and time.

According to Realtor.com, Manetti Shrem and her husband, Jan, have lived on the property for the past three decades. Now in their 80s, the couple is looking to downsize while still maintaining homes in San Francisco and Italy.

Both Maria and Jan maintain active lifestyles. Manetti Shrem is famous for bringing Gucci accessories to department stores across the United States, while Jan is the founder of an international book publishing firm and Clos Pegase Winery.

The residence is filled with elegant Old-World style design features. The grounds include a vineyard, olive orchard, fountains, sculptures, manicured gardens and a massive pool.

The opulence continues indoors with fireplaces and chandeliers in almost every room and an emphasis on the unification of interior and exterior living spaces. There is a massive great room in the home with two fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen with a rustic traditional hearth and comfortable seating area.

Crossing elegant gardens reminiscent of Versailles, you will find a bonus pied-à-terre with a full kitchen and magazine-worthy style.

Sound enticing? Escape to Italy without leaving California with our gallery above.

7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville is listed by David Costello and Andy Ardila of Compass real estate.