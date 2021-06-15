A classic never goes out of style. A massive, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,944-square-foot Victorian just went on the market in Petaluma for $2,100,000.
The timelessly elegant home at 327 Howard St. was built in 1880 and thoughtfully remodeled. While the home includes essential upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems, it retains the sumptuous character of a turn-of-the-century classic. Think intricately carved woodworking, chandeliers, clawfoot tubs, and wrap-around porches. Sounds enticing? If yes, keep reading.
The perfectly situated downtown home also comes with a bonus granny unit with a full kitchen and bathroom. Between the two structures, you will find a landscaped yard with drought-tolerant plants, an organic garden, and a gas-burning fire pit.
If that is not enough, the home comes with a finished attic ideal for a child’s playroom or a home gym.
327 Howard St. in Petaluma is listed by Eric P. Frost at Century 21 Bundesen.