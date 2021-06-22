The more the merrier: A second master suite with a fireplace, bathroom and deck access.

Entertainer's dream: Kick back on the deck with a glass of Pinot at 23430 Highway One.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open concept living space.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 23430 Highway One.

Million-dollar vistas: Take in the views from the second-story deck at 23430 Highway One.

Exterior: Enjoy the sunset with friends and family on the deck at 23430 Highway One.

23430 Highway 1, Jenner - $2,500,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,216 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 1.96 acres. Ocean escape: Fancy your own private retreat on the coast? This two-story home is situated in a private locale hidden from the road. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by J ohn Genovese and Richard Lester at Vanguard properties)

Soothe your frazzled nerves with this oceanfront retreat in Jenner. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 23430 Highway One offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean set to a soundtrack of crashing waves.

The retreat, listed for $2.5 million, comes with two stories of wrap-around decks that make the most of the seaside locale. The upper level is ideal for sunbathing or whale watching, while the lower level offers private spaces for taking in the views straight from the en-suite bedrooms.

Stepping inside the home, you will find an open concept living space on the second story with skylights and walls of windows that frame coastal vistas. At one corner is a cozy living space with a fireplace and at the other a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space.

If the peace of the coast is just what the doctor ordered, click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

23430 Highway One in Jenner is listed by John Genovese and Richard Lester at Vanguard properties.