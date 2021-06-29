Surrounded by views of rolling vineyards, this Healdsburg vineyard estate is one with nature. Situated in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley AVA, the coveted Wine Country dream home sits on 10 acres with private access to the Russian River, a lucrative vineyard and views of Mount St. Helena in the distance.

The property pays homage to the turn-of-the-century designs of architect Frank Lloyd Wright which emphasized a home’s natural surroundings. Walls of windows frame pastoral landscapes and an abundance of wood and stone echoes the natural color palate outdoors.

The estate comes with a great room, screened lanai, three bedrooms each with patio access, a chef’s kitchen and several pavilion rooms linked by glass passageways.

Stepping outdoors you will find a central courtyard, pool, gazebo, water fountain, vegetable garden and landscaped pathways to the river.

3610 W. Soda Rock Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at  Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.