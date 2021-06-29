Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate in Healdsburg listed for $4,850,000
3610 W. Soda Rock Lane, Healdsburg - $4,850,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,680 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 10 acres.
Artistic Abode: Beautiful inside and out, click through our gallery to explore this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate on the Russian River. (Photos by Ned Bonzi for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen, Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage)
Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of Pinot and relax on the poolside patio at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
A warm welcome: Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the foyer with natural light.
Million-dollar views: Catch glimpses of rolling vineyards and mountains in the distance from nearly every room in the house.
Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate: A library with awe-inspiring woodworking at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: A glass door unites interior and exterior living spaces at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
A formal affair: An elegant and stylish dining room at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with a gas range and stainless steel appliances.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open-concept great room.
Home is where the hearth is: Curl up next to the fireplace with a good book.
Ooh la la interiors: A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired banister on the second story of the estate.
Regal retreat: The master suite flows into an upstairs lounge at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom.
Sweet dreams: A second bedroom with direct patio access at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Amazing interiors: Count the boxes on the ceiling at 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane.
Backyard bliss: This Alexander Valley retreat features private access to significant Russian River frontage.
Wine anyone? An aerial view of the property shows the home and adjacent vineyard.
The great outdoors: A sunny space for perfecting your tan on the poolside patio.
Made in the shade: A gazebo for entertaining outdoors.
Dine al fresco: French doors open onto a bonus outdoor dining room.
Surrounded by views of rolling vineyards, this Healdsburg vineyard estate is one with nature. Situated in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley AVA, the coveted Wine Country dream home sits on 10 acres with private access to the Russian River, a lucrative vineyard and views of Mount St. Helena in the distance.
The property pays homage to the turn-of-the-century designs of architect Frank Lloyd Wright which emphasized a home’s natural surroundings. Walls of windows frame pastoral landscapes and an abundance of wood and stone echoes the natural color palate outdoors.
The estate comes with a great room, screened lanai, three bedrooms each with patio access, a chef’s kitchen and several pavilion rooms linked by glass passageways.
Stepping outdoors you will find a central courtyard, pool, gazebo, water fountain, vegetable garden and landscaped pathways to the river.
3610 W. Soda Rock Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.