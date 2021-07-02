Glen Ellen contemporary dream home on the market for $8.5 million
500 Aurora Lane, Glen Ellen - $8,500,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 5,900 square feet. Year built: 2021. Lot size: 15 acres.
Modern marvel: This brand-new Glen Ellen estate is a work of art inside and out. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Regina Clyde, Sotheby’s International Realty. MLS # 321048902)
Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in the views on the deck or patio.
Home is where the hearth is: A stylish contemporary fireplace in the living room at 500 Aurora Lane.
Nature's bounty: Who needs art when you have views like these?
Food and family: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.
Dine al fresco: A picturesque space for dining outdoors.
Interior: A cozy space for dining when the weather gets cold.
Wine anyone? Room for all of your dusty vintages in the climate-controlled wine room.
Artistic abode: A sink made from what appears to be petrified wood.
Sweet dreams: A stylish bedroom with those same great Valley of the Moon views.
Let it all sink in: A regal master bathroom with a shower room and a large tub for soaking.
Go with the flow: A family/media room with sliding glass doors that connect with spaces for entertaining outdoors.
Interior: Step out onto the patio from a bedroom suite.
Fun in the sun: A sunny space for perfecting your tan at 500 Aurora Lane.
More to love: The sauna at 500 Aurora Lane.
Entertainer's dream: Let the party rage until the wee hours of the night beside the firepit.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Backyard bliss: The backyard kitchen at 5oo Aurora Lane.
Fun for the whole family: A bonus one-bedroom detached guesthouse for visiting in-laws or friends.
Interior: The bonus guesthouse comes with a living room, full kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and a porch.
Take a moment and escape from the 9 to 5 with this brand-new contemporary home in Glen Ellen. Situated in the hills overlooking Sonoma Valley, this stylish modern retreat checks all my dream-home boxes.
Indoor/outdoor floor plan – check! Walls of windows slide away to seamlessly unite interior and exterior living spaces.
Outdoor entertainments – check! Outside you will find a pool, spa, firepit, outdoor kitchen, firepit and more.
Modern minimalist interior – check! The sleek contemporary interior design features crisp white walls, fireplaces, exposed beam ceilings, natural wood cabinetry and a few surprise features (click through our gallery above to see them).
Gourmet kitchen – check! The chef’s kitchen comes with a professional gas stove and an expansive island workspace. Foodies and oenophiles will love the climate-controlled wine room.
Million-dollar views – check! Glass walls and large picture windows frame stunning views of the Sonoma Valley from nearly every room in the house.
On top of that, there are a bunch of bonus features that enhance the home’s value. Fancy your own indoor sauna? How about a guesthouse for grandma and gramps? Want to plant a vineyard, you have room to do so on the property’s 15 acres.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
500 Aurora Lane in Glen Ellen is listed by Regina Clyde at Sotheby’s International Realty.