Take a moment and escape from the 9 to 5 with this brand-new contemporary home in Glen Ellen. Situated in the hills overlooking Sonoma Valley, this stylish modern retreat checks all my dream-home boxes.

Indoor/outdoor floor plan – check! Walls of windows slide away to seamlessly unite interior and exterior living spaces.

Outdoor entertainments – check! Outside you will find a pool, spa, firepit, outdoor kitchen, firepit and more.

Modern minimalist interior – check! The sleek contemporary interior design features crisp white walls, fireplaces, exposed beam ceilings, natural wood cabinetry and a few surprise features (click through our gallery above to see them).

Gourmet kitchen – check! The chef’s kitchen comes with a professional gas stove and an expansive island workspace. Foodies and oenophiles will love the climate-controlled wine room.

Million-dollar views – check! Glass walls and large picture windows frame stunning views of the Sonoma Valley from nearly every room in the house.

On top of that, there are a bunch of bonus features that enhance the home’s value. Fancy your own indoor sauna? How about a guesthouse for grandma and gramps? Want to plant a vineyard, you have room to do so on the property’s 15 acres.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

500 Aurora Lane in Glen Ellen is listed by Regina Clyde at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 