1679 Greeneich Ave. #C , Santa Rosa 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit for $1,350 Gardener's delight: This charming one-bedroom grandmother unit is located 1.7 miles west of Coddingtown and Whole Foods. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information call 707-336-8516)

1551 La Esplanada Place #1, Santa Rosa Two-bedroom, 1 bathroom units for $1,720/month Location, location, location: This centrally located Santa Rosa unit is conveniently close to Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Best Buy, restaurants and more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by owner. Request a tour through Zillow )

Interior: This downstairs unit has a nice living room, dining area, and half bathroom. The kitchen features tile flooring, stone counter tops, a gas range and a refrigerator.

209 Todd Road #B, Santa Rosa Two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit for $1,800 Bring Fido: This pet-friendly lower-level unit is available on a month-to-month basis. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Contact owner via Zillow to request a tour)

Pump some iron: Save some money on gym fees at the complex fitness studio.

960 Doubles Drive , Santa Rosa Two bedrooms starting at $1,999/month Park Lane Villas: Residents at this centrally located complex are just a short ten-minute drive away from downtown stores and entertainment. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Woodmont Real Estate Services at 707-615-0885)

Fun for the whole family: A playground for the kids at Park Vue.

2001 Piner Road , Santa Rosa Multiple units available from $1,999 Park Vue Apartments: Little touches like a pool, spa, business center, library and fitness center are just some of the perks at Park Vue Apartments. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Park Vue )

According to a recent report by the rental market analysis site, Apartment List, rents in Santa Rosa for the month of June are up 6.3% over last year. Currently, the median rent in Santa Rosa is $1,519 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,007 for a two-bedroom.

After a slight drop in the average rent in December, city rents have climbed steadily as the state reopens. Although pandemic restrictions have caused rent declines in other places in the state, Santa Rosa prices appear to be unaffected. Santa Rosa’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 4.4% but trails the national average of 8.4%.

Other California cities have not fared nearly as well with San Francisco remaining the city with the most expensive rents. Although our Bay Area neighbor has experienced a rent decline of -10.2% since June 2020, the median rent for a two-bedroom is $2,695, $688 more expensive than Santa Rosa.

Of the ten cities studied, Fresno, Sacramento, and Anaheim also experienced year-over-year growth escalating 21.1%, 12.3%, and 10.5%, respectively.

