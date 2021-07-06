According to a recent report by the rental market analysis site, Apartment List, rents in Santa Rosa for the month of June are up 6.3% over last year. Currently, the median rent in Santa Rosa is $1,519 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,007 for a two-bedroom.

After a slight drop in the average rent in December, city rents have climbed steadily as the state reopens. Although pandemic restrictions have caused rent declines in other places in the state, Santa Rosa prices appear to be unaffected. Santa Rosa’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 4.4% but trails the national average of 8.4%.

Other California cities have not fared nearly as well with San Francisco remaining the city with the most expensive rents. Although our Bay Area neighbor has experienced a rent decline of -10.2% since June 2020, the median rent for a  two-bedroom is $2,695, $688 more expensive than Santa Rosa.

Of the ten cities studied, Fresno, Sacramento, and Anaheim also experienced year-over-year growth escalating 21.1%, 12.3%, and 10.5%, respectively.

