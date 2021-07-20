With all of this focus on million-dollar listings these days, we thought we would take a look at homes at the other end of the spectrum, properties priced below $300,000.

According to Zillow, the median home price in the United States is $293,349 and Sonoma County’s average is  $739,704. With a county median of more than double the national price, is there anything available locally for under $300,000?

The answer is, “yes.”

Sonoma County properties priced around the national average tend to be smaller and in worse condition than your typical single-family residence. Scrolling through the listings this week we found a handful of Russian River cottages, condos and fixer-uppers.

So what does the U.S. median home price buy you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above to take a closer look.