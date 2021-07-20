Interior: Floor-to-ceiling wood paneling decorates the walls of every room in the cottage.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing flow together in this Russian River getaway.

12690 Mays Canyon Road, Guerneville - $239,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 306 square feet. Year built 1939. Cabin in the woods: This small Russian River cottage is listed as a two-bedroom but functioning as a one-bedroom with an open concept living room, kitchen and dining room. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Denise Mobley of Russian River Realty)

127 Vista View Drive , Cloverdale - $279,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 713 square feet. Country condo: This centrally located Cloverdale condo is close to summertime concerts and the farmers’ market. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Drew Nicoll Jr. of eXp Realty of California)

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room of this Russian River retreat.

17460 Highway 116, Guerneville - $299,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 634 square feet. Year built 1925. Lot size: 3,498 square feet. In the heights: This cozy Guernwood Heights cottage is close to downtown Guerneville entertainments, the Russian River and Armstrong Woods. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Peter Basso of Berkshire Hathaway)

With all of this focus on million-dollar listings these days, we thought we would take a look at homes at the other end of the spectrum, properties priced below $300,000.

According to Zillow, the median home price in the United States is $293,349 and Sonoma County’s average is $739,704. With a county median of more than double the national price, is there anything available locally for under $300,000?

The answer is, “yes.”

Sonoma County properties priced around the national average tend to be smaller and in worse condition than your typical single-family residence. Scrolling through the listings this week we found a handful of Russian River cottages, condos and fixer-uppers.

