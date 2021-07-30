Calling all horse lovers! A two-home professional equestrian property on 71 acres just hit the market in Petaluma for $12.6 million.

Surrounded by rolling hills, the expansive compound comes with a 15-stall horse stable, lounge area, tack room, vet stall, grooming stations and an arena fit for official competitions.

The property also features two ponds, a reservoir, manicured gardens, fenced-in pastures, acres of lawn, miles of riding trails and a eucalyptus forest.

A four-bedroom farmhouse and water tower house both feature updated interiors that include reclaimed wood paneling and chef’s kitchens.

See it all in the gallery above.

105 Purvine Road in Petaluma is listed by Fletcher Irwin of Perch Real Estate.