Petaluma equestrian complex asks $12,600,000
105 Purvine Road, Petaluma - $12,600,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 21,407 square feet. Lot size: 71 acres.
Horse lover's retreat: Love horses? Make a few bucks caring for yours and others with this luxury equine estate.(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Fletcher Irwin/ Perch Real Estate. MLS # 321033156)
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the equine facility at 105 Purvine Road.
Home on the range: Plenty of room for raising horses or livestock on the 71 acre estate.
Professional facility: Host your next equine event in the professional arena.
Horsin' around: The tack room at 105 Purvine Road.
Interior: Room for 15 horses in the stable at 105 Purvine Road.
Fun & Entertainment: Let the party rage on into the wee hours of the night beside the outdoor firepit.
Exterior: The entertainment pavilion at 105 Purvine Road.
Home sweet home: A remodeled farmhouse with modern luxuries.
Go with the flow: French doors open onto an outside patio at 105 Purvine Road.
King of the castle: A stylish master suite with his and hers vanities and a reclaimed wood backsplash.
Family matters: Keep your eye on the kids doing homework at the large kitchen island.
Pass the popcorn: Room for an extra-large television in the barn-style great room.
Fun in the sun: Catch some rays on the deck at 105 Purvine Road.
Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in one of the estate's three bathrooms.
Bibliophile's dream: Built-in shelving turns an empty corner into a cozy home library.
Artistic abode: Stylish tilework in a walk-in shower at 105 Purvine Road.
Green with envy: A raised bed garden outside of the water tower house at 105 Purvine Road.
Ooh la la interiors: A stylish water tower guesthouse with reclaimed wood paneling.
More to love: A spiral staircase leads up to the bedroom.
Sweet dreams: An elegant guest bedroom inside of the water tower house.
Calling all horse lovers! A two-home professional equestrian property on 71 acres just hit the market in Petaluma for $12.6 million.
Surrounded by rolling hills, the expansive compound comes with a 15-stall horse stable, lounge area, tack room, vet stall, grooming stations and an arena fit for official competitions.
The property also features two ponds, a reservoir, manicured gardens, fenced-in pastures, acres of lawn, miles of riding trails and a eucalyptus forest.
A four-bedroom farmhouse and water tower house both feature updated interiors that include reclaimed wood paneling and chef’s kitchens.
See it all in the gallery above.
105 Purvine Road in Petaluma is listed by Fletcher Irwin of Perch Real Estate.