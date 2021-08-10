Santa Rosa estate listed for $3.3 million will accept cash or cryptocurrency
Slide 1 of 20
2600 Warrington Road, Santa Rosa - $3,290,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,400 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 18 acres.
Wine Country dream home: Made it big in Bitcoin? Love Sonoma County? This Wine Country compound will take offers in cash or cryptocurrency. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lisa Thomas at Compass)
Slide 2 of 20
Breathtaking views: Million-dollar Sonoma Valley views surround the estate at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 3 of 20
A warm welcome: French doors lead into the foyer at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 4 of 20
Home is where the hearth is: A warm and inviting living room with a central fireplace and walls-of-windows.
Slide 5 of 20
Fun in the sun: Catch some rays on the sunny patio at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 6 of 20
Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing, dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 7 of 20
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances and a large central island.
Slide 8 of 20
A formal affair: Host your next holiday feast in this elegant formal dining room.
Slide 9 of 20
Pass the popcorn: Screen your favorite movie in the family/media room.
Slide 10 of 20
King of the castle: A regal master suite in the main residence.
Slide 11 of 20
Romantic retreat: A fireplace warms the master bedroom at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 12 of 20
Let it all sink in: A luxurious master bathroom with a walk-in shower, vanity and a large tub for soaking.
Slide 13 of 20
Bonus round: The master walk-in closet.
Slide 14 of 20
Sweet dreams: A second bedroom in the main residence.
Slide 15 of 20
Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages in the Tuscany-inspired wine room.
Slide 16 of 20
Work from home: An architectural office space with a skylight at 2600 Warrington Road.
Slide 17 of 20
Backyard oasis: Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue area.
Slide 18 of 20
More to love: A one-bedroom guest cottage for inlaws or overnight guests.
Slide 19 of 20
Interior: A full kitchen in the guest residence.
Slide 20 of 20
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence's unique shape and surrounding views.
According to a recent article by SFGate, a two-home estate in Santa Rosa is asking for $3,290,000 in cash or cryptocurrency. The 18-acre compound comes with a classic Wine Country residence and a smaller guest cottage that showcase our region’s love of fine wine and great food.
The architectural main residence features a curvilinear living room with walls of windows radiating out from a central hearth. Adjacent to that is the chef’s kitchen complete with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and not one but two pantries. If that’s not enough there is Tuscan-inspired wine room and two luxurious bedrooms.
Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
A second more modest home on the property comes with a third bedroom, full kitchen and office.
Listings asking for cryptocurrency are becoming more prevalent across the nation. According to Yahoo Money, Realtor.com is tracking the trend, noting a peak in April of 71 listings that mentioned crypto or bitcoin in their descriptions.
Although the Santa Rosa listing may be one of the first homes in Sonoma County asking for a digital payout, it is certainly not the last. As analyst Nicolas Bedo of Realtor.com told Yahoo, “If the cryptocurrency market can get a firmer foothold and grow confidence from the general public, we may see a wider adoption of home sellers accepting cryptocurrencies as payment.”
For more information contact listing agent Lisa Thomas at Compass Real Estate.
Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.