Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence's unique shape and surrounding views.

Wine anyone? Room for all your dusty vintages in the Tuscany-inspired wine room.

Let it all sink in: A luxurious master bathroom with a walk-in shower, vanity and a large tub for soaking.

Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing, dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 2600 Warrington Road.

Fun in the sun: Catch some rays on the sunny patio at 2600 Warrington Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A warm and inviting living room with a central fireplace and walls-of-windows.

2600 Warrington Road , Santa Rosa - $3,290,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,400 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 18 acres. Wine Country dream home: Made it big in Bitcoin? Love Sonoma County? This Wine Country compound will take offers in cash or cryptocurrency. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lisa Thomas at Compass)

According to a recent article by SFGate, a two-home estate in Santa Rosa is asking for $3,290,000 in cash or cryptocurrency. The 18-acre compound comes with a classic Wine Country residence and a smaller guest cottage that showcase our region’s love of fine wine and great food.

The architectural main residence features a curvilinear living room with walls of windows radiating out from a central hearth. Adjacent to that is the chef’s kitchen complete with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and not one but two pantries. If that’s not enough there is Tuscan-inspired wine room and two luxurious bedrooms.

Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

A second more modest home on the property comes with a third bedroom, full kitchen and office.

Listings asking for cryptocurrency are becoming more prevalent across the nation. According to Yahoo Money, Realtor.com is tracking the trend, noting a peak in April of 71 listings that mentioned crypto or bitcoin in their descriptions.

Although the Santa Rosa listing may be one of the first homes in Sonoma County asking for a digital payout, it is certainly not the last. As analyst Nicolas Bedo of Realtor.com told Yahoo, “If the cryptocurrency market can get a firmer foothold and grow confidence from the general public, we may see a wider adoption of home sellers accepting cryptocurrencies as payment.”

For more information contact listing agent Lisa Thomas at Compass Real Estate.

