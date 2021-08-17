Dine in style: A chandelier hangs over the dining room in the two-bedroom cottage.

Los Chamizal: An aerial view of the property showing the 56-acre Moon Mountain AVA vineyard. (Photo by Lunghi Media)

Interior: A cozy spot to curl up with a good book in the main residence.

Raise the roof: An exposed beam ceiling in the living room at Stonewood estate. (Photo by Nic Meerholz)

Go with the flow: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 18000 Gehricke Road. (Photo by Nic Meerholz)

Provencal paradise: Transport yourself to another place and time with this classic stone maison. (Photo by Lunghi Media Group)

Gourmet delights: A fairytale kitchen with stainless steel appliances and French doors that lead out onto an outdoor patio.

18000 Gehricke Road, Sonoma - $19,500,000 7 beds, 5 baths, 6,187 square feet. Year built: 2008. Lot size: 187 acres Old World Charmer: Take a trip to Provence without leaving Sonoma County! This Provencal-style chateau was built with stone gathered from the surrounding vineyard. (Photos courtesy of Compass by Nic Meerholz. Property listed by Mark Stornetta at Compass)

On the market for the first time in 45 years, the Stonewood vineyard estate is up for grabs in Sonoma. The sprawling 187-acre property comes with a hand-chiseled stone house, multiple outbuildings and the lucrative 56-acre Los Chamizal vineyard. Tucked away in a secluded locale close to the entertainments of downtown Sonoma, the picturesque ranch mixes a bit of the Old World and the new.

The stone chateau is built in the style of Provence, France. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features, rustic exposed beam ceilings, fireplaces and stone gathered from the surrounding vineyard. French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces for that easy-breezy Mediterranean appeal.

Leaving the big house you will find a rustic guest cabin with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling and a large deck on the edge of a private lake. The quaint two-bedroom, two-bathroom is flanked by a large vegetable garden and fruit orchard.

Completing the roster is a barn constructed with salvaged wood from SF’s Pier 41, a stable with bunkhouse and a 56-acre vineyard.

18000 Gehricke Road in Sonoma is listed by Mark Stornetta at Compass Realty.