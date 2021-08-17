On the market for the first time in 45 years, the Stonewood vineyard estate is up for grabs in Sonoma. The sprawling 187-acre property comes with a hand-chiseled stone house, multiple outbuildings and the lucrative 56-acre Los Chamizal vineyard. Tucked away in a secluded locale close to the entertainments of downtown Sonoma, the picturesque ranch mixes a bit of the Old World and the new.

The stone chateau is built in the style of Provence, France. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features, rustic exposed beam ceilings, fireplaces and stone gathered from the surrounding vineyard. French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces for that easy-breezy Mediterranean appeal.

Leaving the big house you will find a rustic guest cabin with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling and a large deck on the edge of a private lake. The quaint two-bedroom, two-bathroom is flanked by a large vegetable garden and fruit orchard.

Completing the roster is a barn constructed with salvaged wood from SF’s Pier 41, a stable with bunkhouse and a 56-acre vineyard.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

18000 Gehricke Road in Sonoma is listed by Mark Stornetta at Compass Realty.