Playfully nicknamed “EqWine,” a luxury estate in the Petaluma Gap AVA just hit the market for $12.95 million. This high-end horse and wine lover’s compound sits on a 43-acre lot with over 16 acres of award-winning pinot noir.

Located at 2420 Moon Mountain Ranch Road in Petaluma, the estate comes with a classic Italianate villa with over 7,000 square feet of living space. The home features a gourmet kitchen, an open concept great room and two spacious bedrooms. An additional two bedrooms are available for overnight guests in the attached guest cabana.

Exterior spaces are equally engaging. There is an expansive patio, an outdoor kitchen, a sparkling pool and Mediterranean-style fountains dotting the grounds.

On the money-making side of things, there is a 16-acre pinot vineyard and a professional equestrian facility with 68 stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas and housing for staff and trainers.

So stop horsin’ around grab a glass of your favorite pinot and click through our gallery above.

Property listed by Tim Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty. 