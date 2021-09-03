Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the expansive 43-acre horse and wine lover's compound.

Equine accommodations: There is room to comfortably house 68 horses in the barn.

Bonus round: An office with a fireplace in the equine estate.

Stop horsin' around: An excersise arena in the equestrian facility.

More to love: Panoramic views of rolling hills and bright blue skies.

Old World elegance: Mediterranean-style fountains are sprinkled throughout the estate.

Ooh la la luxury: An outdoor kitchen for entertaining under the stars.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the fireplace in the living room at 2420 Mountain Ranch Road.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for dining and relaxing with family.

A warm welcome: French doors welcome you in to the Mediterranean-style main residence.

Take the plunge: The sparkling pool at 2420 Mountain Ranch Road.

Sonoma Wine Country: The "EqWine" estate comes with over 16 acres of Pinot Noir that are said to produce wines that consistently score over 90 points in wine ranking periodicals.

2420 Mountain Ranch Road , Petaluma - $12,950,000 4+ beds, 6 baths, 7,013 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size 42. 68 acres. Pony up the dough? Got a few million lying around? Love wine and horses? Click through our gallery to consider this opulent wine and equine lover's estate. (Photos by Casey Flanigan for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Tim Rangel /Sotheby's)

Playfully nicknamed “EqWine,” a luxury estate in the Petaluma Gap AVA just hit the market for $12.95 million. This high-end horse and wine lover’s compound sits on a 43-acre lot with over 16 acres of award-winning pinot noir.

Located at 2420 Moon Mountain Ranch Road in Petaluma, the estate comes with a classic Italianate villa with over 7,000 square feet of living space. The home features a gourmet kitchen, an open concept great room and two spacious bedrooms. An additional two bedrooms are available for overnight guests in the attached guest cabana.

Exterior spaces are equally engaging. There is an expansive patio, an outdoor kitchen, a sparkling pool and Mediterranean-style fountains dotting the grounds.

On the money-making side of things, there is a 16-acre pinot vineyard and a professional equestrian facility with 68 stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas and housing for staff and trainers.

So stop horsin’ around grab a glass of your favorite pinot and click through our gallery above.

Property listed by Tim Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty.