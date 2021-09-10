Kenwood house with speakeasy on the market for $16.7 million
2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $16,700,000
9 beds, 11 baths, 9,620 square feet. Year built: 2010. Lot size: 12.67 acres
Farmhouse chic: Grab a glass of Pinot and explore this newsworthy Wine Country estate in the Sonoma Valley. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Holly Bennett/Sotheby's)
Upcycled interiors: A massive great room with reclaimed wood beams on the ceiling and reused wine barrel staves on the floors.
Fun and games: The "speakeasy" part barn features a hidden barn concealed in an old shipping container.
Pump some iron: A baller gym with glass walls that open completely on two sides.
Tennis anyone? Grab your rackets and head out to the full-size tennis court.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a pot filler, imported French sink and a professional gas stove.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Retractable glass door connect interior and exterior living spaces.
Royal retreat: A bedroom fit for king at 2020 Lawndale Road.
Let it all sink in: A master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.
Wine anyone? A subterranean wine cellar for storing all your dusty vintages.
Entertainer's dream: Let the party wage on into the wee hours of the night beside the firepit.
The more the merrier: One of two guesthouses on the farmhouse estate.
Stylish digs: A guesthouse with a full kitchen at 2020 Lawndale Road.
More to love: The bocce court at 2020 Lawndale Road.
Vintage style: A guesthouse fashioned out of a classic country barn at 2020 Lawndale Road.
Bonus round: The barn guesthouse interior at 2020 Lawndale Road
Hidden delights: The part barn/speakeasy at 2020 Lawndale Road.
Party on! A view of the stage, pool table and ping-pong table inside of the entertainment barn.
Family-friendly: Keep the booze out of kids' reach by locking shut the shipping container doors.
The vacation home of San Francisco power couple Katherine and David deWilde is on the market in Kenwood for $16.7 million. The 12.7-acre property received national coverage earlier this month when the Wall Street Journal picked up a story by the high-end real estate site Mansion Global.
According to both sources, the home was purchased by the banking and finance executives in 2011 for just over $5 million. After investing over $8 million in renovations the home now boasts a speakeasy, pool, home theater, gym, bunkhouse and two guesthouses.
The modern estate is filled with a plethora of entertainment offerings. Fancy your own subterranean wine cellar? How about a full-size tennis court? Or is bocce more your thing? And did I mention the speakeasy? The rustic party barn is only accessible via a secret door and comes with a stage and a hidden bar in an old metal shipping container.
Eclectic “imperfections” add to the character of the home. The 5,970-square-foot upcycled farmhouse features floors made from reclaimed wine barrel staves, kitchen lights made out of plowing tools and antique tile floors imprinted with animal pawprints.
Spend a minute or two exploring the property in our gallery above.
2020 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty.