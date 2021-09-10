Family-friendly: Keep the booze out of kids' reach by locking shut the shipping container doors.

Party on! A view of the stage, pool table and ping-pong table inside of the entertainment barn.

The more the merrier: One of two guesthouses on the farmhouse estate.

Entertainer's dream: Let the party wage on into the wee hours of the night beside the firepit.

Let it all sink in: A master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Tennis anyone? Grab your rackets and head out to the full-size tennis court.

Pump some iron: A baller gym with glass walls that open completely on two sides.

Fun and games: The "speakeasy" part barn features a hidden barn concealed in an old shipping container.

Upcycled interiors: A massive great room with reclaimed wood beams on the ceiling and reused wine barrel staves on the floors.

2020 Lawndale Road , Kenwood - $16,700,000 9 beds, 11 baths, 9,620 square feet. Year built: 2010. Lot size: 12.67 acres Farmhouse chic: Grab a glass of Pinot and explore this newsworthy Wine Country estate in the Sonoma Valley. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Holly Bennett /Sotheby's)

The vacation home of San Francisco power couple Katherine and David deWilde is on the market in Kenwood for $16.7 million. The 12.7-acre property received national coverage earlier this month when the Wall Street Journal picked up a story by the high-end real estate site Mansion Global.

According to both sources, the home was purchased by the banking and finance executives in 2011 for just over $5 million. After investing over $8 million in renovations the home now boasts a speakeasy, pool, home theater, gym, bunkhouse and two guesthouses.

The modern estate is filled with a plethora of entertainment offerings. Fancy your own subterranean wine cellar? How about a full-size tennis court? Or is bocce more your thing? And did I mention the speakeasy? The rustic party barn is only accessible via a secret door and comes with a stage and a hidden bar in an old metal shipping container.

Eclectic “imperfections” add to the character of the home. The 5,970-square-foot upcycled farmhouse features floors made from reclaimed wine barrel staves, kitchen lights made out of plowing tools and antique tile floors imprinted with animal pawprints.

Spend a minute or two exploring the property in our gallery above.

2020 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty.