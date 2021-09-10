The vacation home of San Francisco power couple Katherine and David deWilde is on the market in Kenwood for $16.7 million. The 12.7-acre property received national coverage earlier this month when the Wall Street Journal picked up a story by the high-end real estate site Mansion Global.

According to both sources, the home was purchased by the banking and finance executives in 2011 for just over $5 million. After investing over $8 million in renovations the home now boasts a speakeasy, pool, home theater, gym,  bunkhouse and two guesthouses.

The modern estate is filled with a plethora of entertainment offerings. Fancy your own subterranean wine cellar? How about a full-size tennis court? Or is bocce more your thing? And did I mention the speakeasy? The rustic party barn is only accessible via a secret door and comes with a stage and a hidden bar in an old metal shipping container.

Eclectic “imperfections” add to the character of the home. The 5,970-square-foot upcycled farmhouse features floors made from reclaimed wine barrel staves, kitchen lights made out of plowing tools and antique tile floors imprinted with animal pawprints.

Spend a minute or two exploring the property in our gallery above.

2020 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 

 

 