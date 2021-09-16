Let it all sink in: Unwind from your busy day in the spa at 5689 Wild View Way.

More to love: Let the party rage on into the wee hours of the night beside the fire pit.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the 18'x 58' pool.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 5689 Wild View Way.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

View with a room: Enjoy breathtaking views of Mt. St. Helena and Geyser Peak from the kitchen at 5689 Wild View Way.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 5689 Wild View Way.

5689 Wild View Way , Santa Rosa - $4,750,000 4 beds, 4 baths. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 10.93 acres. Wine Country dream home: Kick back, grab a glass of Pinot and explore this brand-new contemporary home in the Santa Rosa Foothills development. (Photos by Ned Bonzi Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s)

Workload got you down? Kids screaming in the background of your conference call? Take a moment and escape from it all with this fantasy estate in Santa Rosa. Tucked away in a private foothills locale, this 2020 modern farmhouse has all that and then some. Fancy yourself an outdoor kitchen? How about a bocce court or your own putting green? With a slew of entertaining activities outside and a luxurious living space indoors, the baller villa at 5689 Wild View Way will leave you rested and relaxed… or at least we can fantasize that it would.

The high-end contemporary home features an easy open floor plan with a large great room and retractable glass walls that connect to an outdoor living space. The magazine-worthy interiors include wide-plank wood floors, intricate tile work, and a stone slab fireplace. The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a refrigerated wine column, a Wolf stove, Sub Zero fridge, and an island bar that opens onto the outdoor patio. And did I mention the views? Stunning vistas of Mount St. Helena to Geyser Peak can be glimpsed from almost every room in the house.

The outdoor amenities are equally dreamy. If bocce or golf isn’t your thing, there is a sparkling pool, spa, cabana, firepit, and sprawling green lawns surrounding.

Sound enticing? Take a minute or two to explore the gallery above.

5689 Wild View Way is listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.