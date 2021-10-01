High-end campground or luxury family retreat? A nature lover’s property with futuristic “treehouses” is on the market in Healdsburg for a cool $3.5 million.

The 40-acre property was envisioned as a restorative retreat with architecturally intriguing cabins centered within madrone forest. The chic contemporary design re-envisions the “treehouse” with a network of elevated sleeping lodges, tents and living spaces united by boardwalks.

The compound was designed by Berkeley-based architect Douglas Burnham. It features minimalist chic cottages with Nana windows/doors that retract to unite indoor living spaces with expansive decks outdoors. There are three luxury sleeping cottages with private baths and exterior showers, a six-person bunkhouse and glamping tents on elevated platforms. Unifying the campus is a communal living cabin with a theater projection screen and a gourmet kitchen cabin with a Wolf gas stove and SubZero refrigerator.

If that’s not enough the estate comes with hiking trails, a saltwater pool, in-ground trampoline, gas fire pit, cedar hot tub and cedar cold plunge.

Click through our gallery above to preview the property.

The Healdsburg ‘Forest Home’ is listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage inquire for address.