Bonus round: Miles of trails to explore on the 40 acre property.

The more the merrier: The colorful bunkhouse sleeps six.

Romance is in the air: The "master suite" with a fireplace, Nana glass doors and a private deck.

Architectural estate: A network of boardwalks connect cabins in the forest sanctuary.

Pass the popcorn: The compound "living room" features a theater projection screen with surround sound.

Go with the flow: Indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly flow together via Nana sliding glass doors.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room cabin in the Healdsburg forest retreat.

Fun and games: An in-ground trampoline for children of all ages.

Take the plunge: An aerial view of the saltwater pool, cedar hot tub and cedar cold plunge.

Campfire classic: Cuddle up beside the firepit and share ghost stories in this secluded forest retreat.

Tree hugger: A network of cabins on stilts nestled inside of a madrone forest.

6357 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $3,500,000 3 beds, 4 baths. Lot size: 4o acres. Forest fantasy: Fancy your own luxury campground? Check out this chic modernist compound in the West Dry Creek area of Healdsburg. (Photos by Ned Bonzi for Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby's International Realty)

High-end campground or luxury family retreat? A nature lover’s property with futuristic “treehouses” is on the market in Healdsburg for a cool $3.5 million.

The 40-acre property was envisioned as a restorative retreat with architecturally intriguing cabins centered within madrone forest. The chic contemporary design re-envisions the “treehouse” with a network of elevated sleeping lodges, tents and living spaces united by boardwalks.

The compound was designed by Berkeley-based architect Douglas Burnham. It features minimalist chic cottages with Nana windows/doors that retract to unite indoor living spaces with expansive decks outdoors. There are three luxury sleeping cottages with private baths and exterior showers, a six-person bunkhouse and glamping tents on elevated platforms. Unifying the campus is a communal living cabin with a theater projection screen and a gourmet kitchen cabin with a Wolf gas stove and SubZero refrigerator.

If that’s not enough the estate comes with hiking trails, a saltwater pool, in-ground trampoline, gas fire pit, cedar hot tub and cedar cold plunge.

The Healdsburg ‘Forest Home’ is listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage inquire for address.