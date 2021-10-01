Healdsburg luxury forest retreat listed for $3.5 million
Slide 1 of 15
6357 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $3,500,000
3 beds, 4 baths. Lot size: 4o acres.
Forest fantasy: Fancy your own luxury campground? Check out this chic modernist compound in the West Dry Creek area of Healdsburg. (Photos by Ned Bonzi for Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 15
Tree hugger: A network of cabins on stilts nestled inside of a madrone forest.
Slide 3 of 15
Campfire classic: Cuddle up beside the firepit and share ghost stories in this secluded forest retreat.
Slide 4 of 15
Glamping anyone? A rustic chic Montana tent with a private deck.
Slide 5 of 15
Take the plunge: An aerial view of the saltwater pool, cedar hot tub and cedar cold plunge.
Slide 6 of 15
Fun and games: An in-ground trampoline for children of all ages.
Slide 7 of 15
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room cabin in the Healdsburg forest retreat.
Slide 8 of 15
Artistic abode: A minimalist-chic dining area with built-in shelving.
Slide 9 of 15
Foodie's delight: A chef's kitchen with a SubZero refrigerator and a Wolf gas stove.
Slide 10 of 15
Go with the flow: Indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly flow together via Nana sliding glass doors.
Slide 11 of 15
Pass the popcorn: The compound "living room" features a theater projection screen with surround sound.
Slide 12 of 15
Architectural estate: A network of boardwalks connect cabins in the forest sanctuary.
Slide 13 of 15
Romance is in the air: The "master suite" with a fireplace, Nana glass doors and a private deck.
Slide 14 of 15
The more the merrier: The colorful bunkhouse sleeps six.
Slide 15 of 15
Bonus round: Miles of trails to explore on the 40 acre property.
High-end campground or luxury family retreat? A nature lover’s property with futuristic “treehouses” is on the market in Healdsburg for a cool $3.5 million.
The 40-acre property was envisioned as a restorative retreat with architecturally intriguing cabins centered within madrone forest. The chic contemporary design re-envisions the “treehouse” with a network of elevated sleeping lodges, tents and living spaces united by boardwalks.
The compound was designed by Berkeley-based architect Douglas Burnham. It features minimalist chic cottages with Nana windows/doors that retract to unite indoor living spaces with expansive decks outdoors. There are three luxury sleeping cottages with private baths and exterior showers, a six-person bunkhouse and glamping tents on elevated platforms. Unifying the campus is a communal living cabin with a theater projection screen and a gourmet kitchen cabin with a Wolf gas stove and SubZero refrigerator.
If that’s not enough the estate comes with hiking trails, a saltwater pool, in-ground trampoline, gas fire pit, cedar hot tub and cedar cold plunge.
Click through our gallery above to preview the property.
The Healdsburg ‘Forest Home’ is listed by Sheri Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage inquire for address.