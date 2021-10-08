Looking for a place to spread out and explore? A 408-acre legacy ranch is on the market in Occidental with four houses, an equestrian center, a livestock facility and an orchard. Whew, that’s a whole lot of entertainment on a large slice of coveted west county land.

The rustic property comes with three comfortable three-bedroom/two-bathroom homes. The lodge-like main residence comes with a wood-paneled interior, a large stone fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. On top of that, there is an equestrian and livestock facility with a six-stall barn, arena, round pen and paddocks. Plus there are a number of outbuildings, a studio/office and a dairy barn to keep it all running.

But the best part of the two parcels of property is the land, much of which is wilderness  There are redwood groves and fern groves to get lost in, a U-pick orchard with over 60 fruit varieties,  vegetable and medicinal plant gardens, year-round salmon spawning creeks, views of the Pacific Ocean and more to explore.

1100 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental is listed by  Ariana Mazzucchi at Compass real estate.