Occidental 408-acre legacy ranch on the market for $5.8 million
Slide 1 of 15
1100 Fitzpatrick Lane, Occidental - $5,775,000
10 beds, 7 full baths, 5 half baths, 2,882 square feet. Lot size: 408 acres.
Got land? A legacy ranch on a whopping 408 acres just hit the market in Occidental. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos by Jack Hecker. Property listed by Ariana Mazzucchi/Compass)
Slide 2 of 15
Bird's eye angle: An aerial view of the main residence and gazebo.
Slide 3 of 15
Private retreat: The main residence at 1100 Fitzpatrick Lane sits at the end of a private drive.
Slide 4 of 15
Home on the range: Plenty of room for grazing livestock on the 408-acre ranch.
Slide 5 of 15
Horse lover's estate: An aerial view of the equestrian facility at 1101 Fitzpatrick Lane.
Slide 6 of 15
Made in the shade: A gazebo for escaping from the sun.
Slide 7 of 15
Water-rich estate: There is plenty of water to go around with a well and numerous springs throughout.
Slide 8 of 15
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in the main residence.
Slide 9 of 15
Lodge life: The rustic wood-paneled dining room in the main residence.
Slide 10 of 15
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space.
Slide 11 of 15
Interior: A cozy space for curling up with a good book.
Slide 12 of 15
Sweet dreams: One of three comfortable bedrooms in the main residence.
Slide 13 of 15
Period details: A clawfoot tub in the bathroom at 1100 Fitzpatrick Lane.
Slide 14 of 15
Dine al fresco: A sunny space for a meal outdoors.
Slide 15 of 15
More to love: The kitchen and dining room in a second three-bedroom residence on the estate.
Looking for a place to spread out and explore? A 408-acre legacy ranch is on the market in Occidental with four houses, an equestrian center, a livestock facility and an orchard. Whew, that’s a whole lot of entertainment on a large slice of coveted west county land.
The rustic property comes with three comfortable three-bedroom/two-bathroom homes. The lodge-like main residence comes with a wood-paneled interior, a large stone fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. On top of that, there is an equestrian and livestock facility with a six-stall barn, arena, round pen and paddocks. Plus there are a number of outbuildings, a studio/office and a dairy barn to keep it all running.
But the best part of the two parcels of property is the land, much of which is wilderness There are redwood groves and fern groves to get lost in, a U-pick orchard with over 60 fruit varieties, vegetable and medicinal plant gardens, year-round salmon spawning creeks, views of the Pacific Ocean and more to explore.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
1100 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental is listed by Ariana Mazzucchi at Compass real estate.