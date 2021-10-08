More to love: The kitchen and dining room in a second three-bedroom residence on the estate.

Sweet dreams: One of three comfortable bedrooms in the main residence.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in the main residence.

Water-rich estate: There is plenty of water to go around with a well and numerous springs throughout.

Made in the shade: A gazebo for escaping from the sun.

Home on the range: Plenty of room for grazing livestock on the 408-acre ranch.

Private retreat: The main residence at 1100 Fitzpatrick Lane sits at the end of a private drive.

1100 Fitzpatrick Lane , Occidental - $5,775,000 10 beds, 7 full baths, 5 half baths, 2,882 square feet. Lot size: 408 acres. Got land? A legacy ranch on a whopping 408 acres just hit the market in Occidental. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos by Jack Hecker. Property listed by Ariana Mazzucchi/Compass )

Looking for a place to spread out and explore? A 408-acre legacy ranch is on the market in Occidental with four houses, an equestrian center, a livestock facility and an orchard. Whew, that’s a whole lot of entertainment on a large slice of coveted west county land.

The rustic property comes with three comfortable three-bedroom/two-bathroom homes. The lodge-like main residence comes with a wood-paneled interior, a large stone fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. On top of that, there is an equestrian and livestock facility with a six-stall barn, arena, round pen and paddocks. Plus there are a number of outbuildings, a studio/office and a dairy barn to keep it all running.

But the best part of the two parcels of property is the land, much of which is wilderness There are redwood groves and fern groves to get lost in, a U-pick orchard with over 60 fruit varieties, vegetable and medicinal plant gardens, year-round salmon spawning creeks, views of the Pacific Ocean and more to explore.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1100 Fitzpatrick Lane in Occidental is listed by Ariana Mazzucchi at Compass real estate.