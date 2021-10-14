There is no question homes in Sonoma County are pricey compared to other cities in the nation. The median home price is currently $761,332 compared to $303,288 nationally. For better prices turn your sights north to Mendocino County, where the average priced home is $599,000.

Consider 4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah. This chic contemporary home is currently being offered for $1,249,000 and features 270-degree views of the Ukiah Valley.

Making the most of its 4.3-acre hillside locale, the home features a massive wraparound deck with a pool, spa and space for gathering. Inside, breathtaking views of city lights are framed behind floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on chilly Ukiah nights.

The three-story home comes with a living area, dining room, master suite and gourmet kitchen on the first floor;  an office nook and library hall on the floor above it; and two bedrooms, a bathroom, two bonus rooms and a laundry suite on the floor below. All of the floors are accessible by stairs or elevator.

The home price includes a bonus parcel, 3 Lookout Drive, which is currently vacant and buildable.

4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah is listed by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty

 