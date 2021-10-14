Bonus round: This two parcel property includes 4 Lookout Drive (pictured here) and a second parcel at 3 Lookout Drive with development potential.

Romantic retreat: Stay warm and cozy beside the firepit on the deck.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the hot tub on the deck.

Ooh la la interiors: The architectural third-story loft has an office and library nook.

Scrub a dub dub: A bathroom with a walk-in shower and his and hers sinks.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms at 4 Lookout Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 4 Lookout Drive.

Room with a view: Enjoy views of twinkling city lights at night through floor-to-ceiling windows.

4 Lookout Drive , Ukiah - $1,249,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,946 square feet. Year built: 1970. Lot size: 4.3 acres. Breathtaking vistas: From its hillside perch, this three-story contemporary home features 270-degree views of the Ukiah Valley. Click further to see more. (Photos by Michael Martin for Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby's)

There is no question homes in Sonoma County are pricey compared to other cities in the nation. The median home price is currently $761,332 compared to $303,288 nationally. For better prices turn your sights north to Mendocino County, where the average priced home is $599,000.

Consider 4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah. This chic contemporary home is currently being offered for $1,249,000 and features 270-degree views of the Ukiah Valley.

Making the most of its 4.3-acre hillside locale, the home features a massive wraparound deck with a pool, spa and space for gathering. Inside, breathtaking views of city lights are framed behind floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on chilly Ukiah nights.

The three-story home comes with a living area, dining room, master suite and gourmet kitchen on the first floor; an office nook and library hall on the floor above it; and two bedrooms, a bathroom, two bonus rooms and a laundry suite on the floor below. All of the floors are accessible by stairs or elevator.

The home price includes a bonus parcel, 3 Lookout Drive, which is currently vacant and buildable.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah is listed by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty