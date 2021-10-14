Ukiah home with stunning 270-degree views listed for $1.3 million
Slide 1 of 15
4 Lookout Drive, Ukiah - $1,249,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,946 square feet. Year built: 1970. Lot size: 4.3 acres.
Breathtaking vistas: From its hillside perch, this three-story contemporary home features 270-degree views of the Ukiah Valley. Click further to see more. (Photos by Michael Martin for Sotheby's International Realty. Property listed by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby's)
Slide 2 of 15
Exterior: A wraparound porch is made for outdoor entertaining.
Slide 3 of 15
Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles at 4 Lookout Drive.
Slide 4 of 15
Room with a view: Enjoy views of twinkling city lights at night through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Slide 5 of 15
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 4 Lookout Drive.
Slide 6 of 15
Foodie's delight: A contemporary kitchen with a gas stove, wine fridge and stainless steel appliances.
Slide 7 of 15
Bibliophile's dream: A library with built-in cabinetry at 4 Lookout Drive.
Slide 8 of 15
Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms at 4 Lookout Drive.
Slide 9 of 15
Scrub a dub dub: A bathroom with a walk-in shower and his and hers sinks.
Slide 10 of 15
Ooh la la interiors: The architectural third-story loft has an office and library nook.
Slide 11 of 15
Interior: The laundry room at 4 Lookout Drive.
Slide 12 of 15
Dine al fresco: Enjoy a sunset meal on the IPE wraparound deck.
Slide 13 of 15
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the hot tub on the deck.
Slide 14 of 15
Romantic retreat: Stay warm and cozy beside the firepit on the deck.
Slide 15 of 15
Bonus round: This two parcel property includes 4 Lookout Drive (pictured here) and a second parcel at 3 Lookout Drive with development potential.
There is no question homes in Sonoma County are pricey compared to other cities in the nation. The median home price is currently $761,332 compared to $303,288 nationally. For better prices turn your sights north to Mendocino County, where the average priced home is $599,000.
Consider 4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah. This chic contemporary home is currently being offered for $1,249,000 and features 270-degree views of the Ukiah Valley.
Making the most of its 4.3-acre hillside locale, the home features a massive wraparound deck with a pool, spa and space for gathering. Inside, breathtaking views of city lights are framed behind floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace keeps things warm and cozy on chilly Ukiah nights.
The three-story home comes with a living area, dining room, master suite and gourmet kitchen on the first floor; an office nook and library hall on the floor above it; and two bedrooms, a bathroom, two bonus rooms and a laundry suite on the floor below. All of the floors are accessible by stairs or elevator.
The home price includes a bonus parcel, 3 Lookout Drive, which is currently vacant and buildable.
Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
4 Lookout Drive in Ukiah is listed by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty