Updates galore: The newly remodeled apartments at Orchard West have laminate flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and are freshly painted throughout.

Updates galore: The newly remodeled apartments at Orchard West have laminate flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and are freshly painted throughout.

2002 Pinercrest Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,775+ / month 2 beds, 1 bath. Orchard West Senior Housing – Residents 55+ complex enjoy shared access to a community center and on-site laundry. (Photos courtesy of Zillow . Property listed by Orchard West Senior Apartments. For more information 707-340-7526)

Let it all sink in: Relax after a hard day at work in the complex hot tub.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in this Camino Creek apartment.

5425 Snyder Lane , Rohnert Park – 2 bedrooms from $1,975 Camino Creek: Residents at this luxury condominium complex enjoy shared access to a tennis court, pool, spa and fitness center. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Blackpoint Management at (707) 403-6059)

Exterior: An outdoor entertainment area with a pool and space for a BBQ or lounging in the sun.

Bonus round: Water, sewer, and garbage are included as well as one covered parking space and access to the pool area.

2040 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa - $1,600/month 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Location, Location, location - This central Santa Rosa complex is conveniently located within walking distance of grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and the Santa Rosa Junior College. For commuters, there is a bus stop just across the street, and 101 is about 3 minutes away. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Syrus Properties at 707-207-8379)

According to the rental market analysis site Apartment List, Santa Rosa rents are up 3.7% over the past month and 12.7% over the same month last year. Median rents in Santa Rosa stand at $1,636 for a one-bedroom apartment where similar-sized units rent for $1,275 across the nation.

This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Santa Rosa’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 11.6% but trails the national average of 15.1%.

Compared to the national picture, prices for rental units remain higher than comparable-sized cities across the nation. In Detroit two-bedroom rents for $972 where a similar unit is $2,162 in Santa Rosa.

But this seemingly dramatic increase pales in comparison to other places across the nation. Rents are up 27% in Phoenix, 26 % in Miami and 18.8% in Atlanta.

Curious to see what the median rent will buy you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.