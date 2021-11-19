Slide 1 of 18 1260 Gordon Creek Dr - $574,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1282 square feet. Year built: 2000 This home comes across as a great deal, but as it's not offered by an agent, and has been on the market for over 860 days, definitely bring an agent with you and a list of questions when you go to see it. Unfortunately, there's no interior photos to show, so the buyer should definitely take care to make notes.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. No matter the age of a home, we're always a sucker for beautiful wood flooring. It's hard not to imagine a family relaxing together after Thanksgiving dinner (or any meal, really.)

Slide 3 of 18 Kitchen. There's actually another kitchen in this house, though in no better condition. While entirely workable, updated appliances and new cabinets would make a world of difference.

Slide 4 of 18 Attic. This unexpected attic workspace was the most unexpected feature of this home, and certainly one of the most useful. It can be turned into a spare guestroom, a craft space, a home office, or just be used for storage.

Slide 5 of 18 1947 Bay Meadow Dr. - $639,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,197 square feet. Year built: 2014 With far newer construction, and all the more recent appliances and flooring, this house is probably right in line with what someone thinks of as a starter home.

Slide 6 of 18 Entryway. Walking into the home, the modern touches like the custom front door, recessed lighting, and high ceilings stand out.

Slide 7 of 18 Walk-in Closet. The bedrooms are nice, but the seller is sizable walk-in closets. If one is moving from a small apartment, or a historical home, this amenity is kind of a big deal.

Slide 8 of 18 Kitchen. This modern, usable kitchen may not scream out 'sous vide' or demand that you create a television-worthy quiche, but it features newer appliances, room to cook, and will give the new owners a place to make dinner without a lot of fuss.

Slide 9 of 18 1599 Gamay St. - $629,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,407 square feet. Year built: 1965 This house may look plain, but the outdoor entrance/seating area makes it one of my favorites on this list.

Slide 10 of 18 Side entry. While the front of this house may be underwhelming when seen from the street, when you come around the side to enter the house you know that work has been done to help update this 1965 home.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Stepping inside the house, it's obvious this home has been updated to be more modern - wooden flooring, recessed lighting, and a new paint job make all the difference.

Slide 12 of 18 Kitchen. Continuing into the kitchen/dining area the open space is modern and clean looking. This may be less of a starter home, and more of a forever one for the right family.

Slide 13 of 18 1260 Gordon Creek Dr - $574,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1282 square feet. Year built: 2000 This home comes across as a great deal, but as it's not offered by an agent, and has been on the market for over 860 days, definitely bring an agent with you and a list of questions when you go to see it. Unfortunately, there's no interior photos to show, so the buyer should definitely take care to make notes.

Slide 14 of 18 861 Strawberry Dr. - $475,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 480 square feet. Year built: 1947 This house may be the cheapest - and smallest - on this list, but it's definitely not the least interesting. I find this home the most compelling, when you see the interior and compare it to the outside, you'll see why I think it's most like a geode.

Slide 15 of 18 Front room. From what looks like a storage shed on the outside (sorry!) does a complete 180 with the interior. This interior has been carefully, and completely, redone.

Slide 16 of 18 Kitchen. Tiny homes may need a tiny kitchen, but this one is big on style if not space.

Slide 17 of 18 Bathroom. I'm so enthralled with this home that I needed to add this view of the bathroom. Completely redone and with no corner left untouched, it feels like this house would be a great keeper no matter what.