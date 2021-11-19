It’s no secret that buying a home in Santa Rosa is a daunting task, especially as prices seem to keep rising. According to Realtor.com; ‘In October 2021, the median listing home price in Santa Rosa, CA was $680K, trending up 1.9% year-over-year.’ Generally, this means you’re looking at around a $64,000 down payment (give or take), and that’s a big chunk of change for most people.

There are people who’ve been scrimping and saving, and may have just enough to make a solid down payment – or may even be going into a home purchase with a friend or family member. Getting into a starter home is a fantastic beginning to learning the ins and outs of homeownership and getting ready for the unexpected pitfalls (I’m lookin’ at you broken appliances and property taxes), and while it may feel overwhelming at first, this starter home will definitely set a good foundation for a future upgrade.

That being said, approaching a starter home as an investment towards a future upgrade means that it may be better not to overshoot what you can comfortably afford…in fact, sliding in under the current median will help save money for those unexpected home repair projects. Let’s take a look at what you can currently purchase for under $650,000 in Santa Rosa.

Click through the gallery above to see the below-median homes in Santa Rosa