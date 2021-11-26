Slide 1 of 19 535 Mission Blvd, Santa Rosa - $319,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 853 s square feet. Year built: 1989. The exterior of this condo is basic, and it’s important to note that it’s on the second story, so a good bit of walking will be required.

Slide 2 of 19 Living room. Though on the smaller side, this condo is making the best use of the space available. Wooden flooring and fresh paint definitely help.

Slide 3 of 19 Master bedroom. For a couple just starting out, or one just retiring with an empty nest, this sizable bedroom with a full-size mirrored closet is perfect.

Slide 4 of 19 645 Olive St, Santa Rosa - $335,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 973 square feet. Year built: 1984. At the time of writing, this condo was available, but by evening it was already pending.

Slide 5 of 19 Entryway. Wood flooring and plenty of open space make this condo feel roomier than expected. The added benefits of wood floors are easy cleanup and far less wear in high traffic areas than you’d find with carpet.

Slide 6 of 19 Yard storage. One of the likely reasons this condo is already pending is the inclusion of a small yard as well as a storage shed. A common complaint I’ve heard from people who live in apartments is the lack of storage and needing to pay extra for storage space. While not sizable, it’s more helpful than not.

Slide 7 of 19 574 Racquet Club Cir, Rohnert Park - $439,000 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,422 square feet. Year built: 1979. From the outside, this condo looks fairly basic, even a bit drab, but it’s the interior buyers are really looking for.

Slide 8 of 19 Bottom floor interior. At 1,422 square feet, this condo has plenty of room for a small family, and the fact that it’s a two-story helps add a lot of architectural interest to the interior.

Slide 9 of 19 Upstairs bedroom. The bedrooms are located upstairs, and look to be freshly carpeted. While the wooden flooring may be easier to keep clean, the benefit to the carpeting here is to keep the rooms cozy in the cold weather. The spacious closets are an added bonus.

Slide 10 of 19 7771 Healdsburg Ave APT 7, Sebastopol - $449,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1976. This West County condo is located on the second floor, so it’s important to keep in mind when considering how much furniture or goods have to be carried up during move-in day.

Slide 11 of 19 Interior. Of all the condos so far, this one makes the best use of both layout and natural lighting to make this entrance look comfortable and inviting.

Slide 12 of 19 Pool. This condo has a community pool, one of the reasons some retirees may choose to downsize. Pool maintenance is time-consuming and costly – having it be one of the many amenities that an HOA covers can be worth it to some.

Slide 13 of 19 920 5th St W UNIT G, Sonoma - $589,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,201 square feet. Year built: 1984. Heading over to Sonoma, this condo manages to convey a small-house feel with the exterior, but still has room inside for 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Slide 14 of 19 Living room/dining area This is another condo that has all the surprises hiding inside. Raised ceilings and wooden flooring create a seriously spacious feeling inside.

Slide 15 of 19 Laundry room. Speaking of amenities, anyone moving from apartment living will definitely appreciate having their own washer/dryer – no more laundromat visits.

Slide 16 of 19 1516 Casa Grande Rd., Petaluma - $628,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,420 square feet. Year built: 1981. Rounding out the list is this condo in Petaluma, which is truly the most traditional-home feeling once you get inside and get a feeling for the amenities.

Slide 17 of 19 Living room. The interior is nicely decorated and well maintained, but that’s not the most exciting amenity offered. It’s when you get outside to the yard that you can see why the price is a bit higher than most.

Slide 18 of 19 Yard. A large outdoor yard with room to entertain is always appreciated.