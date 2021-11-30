Santa Rosa estate with elevator listed for $3 million
4186 Chaparral Ct, Santa Rosa - $2,999,999
4 beds, 6 baths, 5,620 square feet. Year built: 1985
Located on a hillside, this spacious house looks like it's tucked far away from the bustle of daily life, while in actuality it's just a 5-minute drive to 4th street and close to all the amenities in downtown.
Driveway.
Coming up to the house showcases modern architecture in a wooded setting.
3-car garage.
Invite all the friends you'd like, there's plenty of room for parking.
Garage.
Guests can choose to park either inside the garage or out.
Entryway.
The entrance to this home showcases a custom front door and plenty of windows to allow plenty of natural light in.
Elevator.
The entryway also features an entrance to the elevator, so if you want to get to the third floor but don't want to climb stairs it's no problem.
Custom staircase.
If the elevator isn't your cup of tea, this custom staircase will take you up to the third floor, where the bedrooms are.
Custom staircase.
Or you can take this staircase down to the first floor, where the game rooms and extra kitchen is.
Greatroom.
The main greatroom/living room is the first room you enter. It's big enough to have room for watching movies, entertaining, or eating dinner.
Casual dining area.
Throughout this house, the architect has made use of floor-to-ceiling windows so you can enjoy the outdoors warm and cozy even in the middle of winter.
Second story deck.
But if the weather is pleasant and you feel like getting outdoors, there's plenty of room on the custom deck.
Kitchen.
Going back inside (still on the second floor) you'll find this professional-grade kitchen.
Kitchen.
You get treated to natural light everywhere in this home, even in the kitchen.
Indoor grill.
No charcoal? No problem. This indoor grill will give you the chance to barbeque to your heart's content while in the kitchen.
Wolf professional oven.
Next to the indoor grill is a professional oven that can handle whatever you need for the next get-together. Pizza, soups, turkey - if you can cook it, you've got the right tools here.
Stairway entrance to the third floor.
When it's time to wind down, the main bedrooms are located on the third floor.
Master bedroom.
While difficult to gauge when empty, this master bedroom has plenty of space and a great view of the trees outside.
Master bedroom.
From this vantage point, you can see this room has an en suite bathroom and plenty of closet space.
Home office.
Work from home days won't feel like a chore in this house.
Sauna.
The third floor isn't just for work and sleep, when you need to relax, a custom sauna is waiting.
Billiard room.
Heading down to the first floor, there's a billiard room.
Downstairs kitchen.
For long-term guests, or if you just don't feel like making a mess in the main kitchen, the first floor has a smaller kitchen perfect for light meals or snack preparation.
Bocce ball court.
Though located on a hill, heading outside still provides plenty of chances to entertain. This full size Bocce court can be hours of fun.
Waterfall.
When the parties get a bit much, this custom waterfall provides a good place to unwind.
Property overview.
It can be easy to overlook just how a property this big is laid out until we get an aerial view.
This Santa Rosa estate that just came on the market has everything a family would need to entertain at home, from a relaxing waterfall and bocce ball court outside to a billiard room and professional kitchen inside when it’s time for dinner. Whenever I see a listing that describes a home as a “family compound,” I expect it to have all the amenities.
This house has all the amenities, along with a location that makes it an easy drive to downtown. The architecture makes extensive use of windows to make sure that natural light is available in every room, including the attached in-law suite. At over 5,000 square feet, the addition of an elevator helps family and guests alike easy access to every floor, and a sizable 3-car garage is great for easy parking or car aficionados.
The best part of this house is the location; it’s in an area wooded enough to make summer evenings on the outdoor deck feel like a perpetual vacation, while still being just a 5-minute drive away from 4th Street, or a 10-minute drive to downtown.
Click through the gallery above to see more of 4186 Chaparral Court, Santa Rosa.
4186 Chaparral Ct, is listed by Denise Lucchesi – CENTURY 21 Bundesen