This Santa Rosa estate that just came on the market has everything a family would need to entertain at home, from a relaxing waterfall and bocce ball court outside to a billiard room and professional kitchen inside when it’s time for dinner. Whenever I see a listing that describes a home as a “family compound,” I expect it to have all the amenities.

This house has all the amenities, along with a location that makes it an easy drive to downtown. The architecture makes extensive use of windows to make sure that natural light is available in every room, including the attached in-law suite. At over 5,000 square feet, the addition of an elevator helps family and guests alike easy access to every floor, and a sizable 3-car garage is great for easy parking or car aficionados.

The best part of this house is the location; it’s in an area wooded enough to make summer evenings on the outdoor deck feel like a perpetual vacation, while still being just a 5-minute drive away from 4th Street, or a 10-minute drive to downtown.

4186 Chaparral Ct, is listed by Denise Lucchesi – CENTURY 21 Bundesen