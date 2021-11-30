Slide 1 of 25 4186 Chaparral Ct, Santa Rosa - $2,999,999 4 beds, 6 baths, 5,620 square feet. Year built: 1985 Located on a hillside, this spacious house looks like it's tucked far away from the bustle of daily life, while in actuality it's just a 5-minute drive to 4th street and close to all the amenities in downtown.

Slide 2 of 25 Driveway. Coming up to the house showcases modern architecture in a wooded setting.

Slide 3 of 25 3-car garage. Invite all the friends you'd like, there's plenty of room for parking.

Slide 4 of 25 Garage. Guests can choose to park either inside the garage or out.

Slide 5 of 25 Entryway. The entrance to this home showcases a custom front door and plenty of windows to allow plenty of natural light in.

Slide 6 of 25 Elevator. The entryway also features an entrance to the elevator, so if you want to get to the third floor but don't want to climb stairs it's no problem.

Slide 7 of 25 Custom staircase. If the elevator isn't your cup of tea, this custom staircase will take you up to the third floor, where the bedrooms are.

Slide 8 of 25 Custom staircase. Or you can take this staircase down to the first floor, where the game rooms and extra kitchen is.

Slide 9 of 25 Greatroom. The main greatroom/living room is the first room you enter. It's big enough to have room for watching movies, entertaining, or eating dinner.

Slide 10 of 25 Casual dining area. Throughout this house, the architect has made use of floor-to-ceiling windows so you can enjoy the outdoors warm and cozy even in the middle of winter.

Slide 11 of 25 Second story deck. But if the weather is pleasant and you feel like getting outdoors, there's plenty of room on the custom deck.

Slide 12 of 25 Kitchen. Going back inside (still on the second floor) you'll find this professional-grade kitchen.

Slide 13 of 25 Kitchen. You get treated to natural light everywhere in this home, even in the kitchen.

Slide 14 of 25 Indoor grill. No charcoal? No problem. This indoor grill will give you the chance to barbeque to your heart's content while in the kitchen.

Slide 15 of 25 Wolf professional oven. Next to the indoor grill is a professional oven that can handle whatever you need for the next get-together. Pizza, soups, turkey - if you can cook it, you've got the right tools here.

Slide 16 of 25 Stairway entrance to the third floor. When it's time to wind down, the main bedrooms are located on the third floor.

Slide 17 of 25 Master bedroom. While difficult to gauge when empty, this master bedroom has plenty of space and a great view of the trees outside.

Slide 18 of 25 Master bedroom. From this vantage point, you can see this room has an en suite bathroom and plenty of closet space.

Slide 19 of 25 Home office. Work from home days won't feel like a chore in this house.

Slide 20 of 25 Sauna. The third floor isn't just for work and sleep, when you need to relax, a custom sauna is waiting.

Slide 21 of 25 Billiard room. Heading down to the first floor, there's a billiard room.

Slide 22 of 25 Downstairs kitchen. For long-term guests, or if you just don't feel like making a mess in the main kitchen, the first floor has a smaller kitchen perfect for light meals or snack preparation.

Slide 23 of 25 Bocce ball court. Though located on a hill, heading outside still provides plenty of chances to entertain. This full size Bocce court can be hours of fun.

Slide 24 of 25 Waterfall. When the parties get a bit much, this custom waterfall provides a good place to unwind.