When you really want to feel distance from downtown, the Koi pond is equipped with a waterfall. Take a rest any time before heading out to pick up groceries.

This country-style property has everything included to make you feel like you own a personal farm; a koi pond, chicken coop, fruit trees, and an organic vegetable/herb garden all within 4 miles of downtown Santa Rosa.

Built in 1990, this home’s been around since before Windsor was incorporated as a town in 1992, and as such it’s less than half a mile to the downtown Town Green.

The interior of this home is no less well-maintained than the exterior, and the open rooms and windows make excellent use of natural lighting. In fact, this house is sought after enough that it was on the market for 13 days before being placed under contract.

This 1960’s ranch-style house is beautifully maintained and is only a mile away from the downtown plaza. Even if downtown events aren’t a big deal, being able to walk to the farmer’s market every weekend for fresh produce may be.

Besides being within walking distance to both downtown and the local park, this house has a sizable yard perfect for hosting get-togethers with neighbors and friends.

This nice single-story home is 1.5 miles from downtown, and as - an added bonus - is located right near Doyle Park, so outside activities are well within walking distance.

The backyard has a pool, so going downtown for a day at the Farmer’s Market can be a good outing during the summer months, and you can come right back home to go for a swim.

At 2.7 miles away from Old Courthouse Square, it’s an 8-minute drive from the house, or a 15-minute bicycle ride.

Everyone has different ideas about the best locations for a new home, especially since it’s such a long-term commitment. But whether you’re looking for something that allows living in a suburban neighborhood or even something with more land to build up your gardening skills, there are still benefits to making sure you’re close to the downtown areas of the city you live in for easy access to amenities like dining, shopping, grocery stores, and schools.

While living downtown can be too busy, making sure your house is close enough to bike, or even walk, to it can be beneficial. Here are three reasons:

Less dependence on a car. If your new home is within just a few miles – or less – of a downtown area, you may find that walking or riding for quick errands is faster and less stressful.

Close to entertainment. Bored on a Friday night? Museums, galleries and movie theatres are all close by, giving your television or computer a much-needed break.

Sense of community. Neighborhoods are nice, but let’s face it: Our neighbors all have other things to do than hang out at home. Going downtown for a Farmer’s Market or craft fair on the weekends can give you a better feeling for the city you live in.

If this sounds like a good plan, check out these six houses available now that are part of the neighborhood, but allow for easy access to all the downtown has to offer.

