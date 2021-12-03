Slide 1 of 12
3348 Terra Linda Drive, Santa Rosa - $825,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,142 square feet. Year built: 1976.
At 2.7 miles away from Old Courthouse Square, it’s an 8-minute drive from the house, or a 15-minute bicycle ride.
Pool.
The backyard has a pool, so going downtown for a day at the Farmer’s Market can be a good outing during the summer months, and you can come right back home to go for a swim.
2248 Alvarado Ave, Santa Rosa - $775,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,939 square feet. Year built: 1965.
This nice single-story home is 1.5 miles from downtown, and as - an added bonus - is located right near Doyle Park, so outside activities are well within walking distance.
Backyard.
Besides being within walking distance to both downtown and the local park, this house has a sizable yard perfect for hosting get-togethers with neighbors and friends.
441 Zimpher Drive, Sebastopol - $949,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,815 square feet. Year built: 1962.
This 1960’s ranch-style house is beautifully maintained and is only a mile away from the downtown plaza. Even if downtown events aren’t a big deal, being able to walk to the Farmer’s Market every weekend for fresh produce may be.
Dining/Family Room.
The interior of this home is no less well-maintained than the exterior, and the open rooms and windows make excellent use of natural lighting. In fact, this house is sought after enough that it was on the market for 13 days before being placed under contract.
108 Duchess Court, Windsor - $725,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,788 square feet. Year built: 1990.
Built in 1990, this home’s been around since before Windsor was incorporated as a town in 1992, and as such it’s less than half a mile to the downtown Town Green.
2680 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa - $974,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,300 square feet. Year built: 1958.
This country-style property has everything included to make you feel like you own a personal farm; a koi pond, chicken coop, fruit trees, and an organic vegetable/herb garden all within 4 miles of downtown Santa Rosa.
Koi pond.
When you really want to feel distance from downtown, the Koi pond is equipped with a waterfall. Take a rest any time before heading out to pick up groceries.