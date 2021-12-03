Everyone has different ideas about the best locations for a new home, especially since it’s such a long-term commitment. But whether you’re looking for something that allows living in a suburban neighborhood or even something with more land to build up your gardening skills, there are still benefits to making sure you’re close to the downtown areas of the city you live in for easy access to amenities like dining, shopping, grocery stores, and schools.

While living downtown can be too busy, making sure your house is close enough to bike, or even walk, to it can be beneficial. Here are  three reasons:

Less dependence on a car. If your new home is within just a few miles – or less – of a downtown area, you may find that walking or riding for quick errands is faster and less stressful.

Close to entertainment. Bored on a Friday night? Museums, galleries and movie theatres are all close by, giving your television or computer a much-needed break.

Sense of community. Neighborhoods are nice, but let’s face it: Our neighbors all have other things to do than hang out at home. Going downtown for a Farmer’s Market or craft fair on the weekends can give you a better feeling for the city you live in.

If this sounds like a good plan, check out these six houses available now that are part of the neighborhood, but allow for easy access to all the downtown has to offer.

Click through the gallery above to see these six homes close to downtown areas