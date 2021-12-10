Slide 1 of 15
5216 Piedmont Dr, Santa Rosa - $750,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 1,890 square feet. Lot size: 6,500 square feet. Year built: 1976.
With 5 bedrooms, this house already has a lot of space on the inside, but it’s the yard we’re looking for.
Backyard.
Looking out into the yard, it’s clear that an effort was started to incorporate a bit of greenery. The custom tree planters are a good start.
Backyard overview.
Looking at an overview of the backyard, you can see that while the ground has been nicely cleared and mulched, there’s a ton of room to plan out whatever it is homeowner wants to grow, and where.
1652 Warm Springs Rd, Glen Ellen - $749,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 824 square feet. Lot size: 7,701 square feet. Year built: 1973.
Even the exterior of this home looks like a plant-lovers dream come true. No need to go camping when the forest is already all around you!
Backyard.
While the backyard isn’t as sizeable as hoped for, the custom planters are a fantastic start for the next owner.
Backyard overview.
While it may have seemed disappointing at first, this yard is actually sizable…just not in a consistent direction.
337 La Crosse Ave, Santa Rosa - $699,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Year built: 1966.
This wonderful-looking house with a Japanese Maple out front already looks promising.
Backyard.
The backyard isn’t just spacious, well-made planters are ready for the next season.
508 S Foothill Blvd, Cloverdale - $668,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,403 square feet. Lot size: 0.32 Acres. Year built: 2002.
This 3-bedroom home looks well-maintained, and that it would be a great suburban home for a young family.
Backyard.
Besides a huge amount of space, this yard is already planned out and built. Besides planters, there’s a sizable potting shed.
Potting shed.
This spacious work area is a gardener’s best friend when transplanting.
422 Saint Mary Pl, Santa Rosa - $649,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,318 square feet. Lot size: 4,726. square feet. Year built: 1972.
The front of this house is already a welcome sign to the avid gardener.
Backyard.
The backyard is a literal clean slate. It’s been used for entertaining and seating areas, but this can be changed with a little bit of work to accommodate a garden, instead.
45 Arlington Dr, Petaluma - $585,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,144 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1956
This sweet little house in Petaluma could certainly use a good gardener to spruce it up.
Backyard.
The backyard could definitely use a gardener, landscape architect, and designer to make it the oasis that it could be, with a lot of hard work.