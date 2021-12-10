Besides price and location, finding a home is also about what interests an individual the most. From backyards with a pool to extra garage space, a home is always going to reflect the owners’ interests. Though we’re just getting started with winter, those that garden are already planning what they’re going to plant in the spring and getting the soil ready for it.

With this level of dedication, it makes sense that when looking for a first – or new – house, the layout of the yard would be high up on the list for what’s most important for the new house to have.

Having a sizable yard can add to the allure of outdoor time with the family, entertaining, or even just making sure the homeowner gets enough outdoor time, as well – especially now that many people have had a whole lot more time indoors than they expected during the last couple of years. If you’re in the market for a new house and have recently discovered you’ve got a green thumb, here are 6 recently listed homes in Sonoma County that have the space to get that garden started.

