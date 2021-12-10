The backyard could definitely use a gardener, landscape architect, and designer to make it the oasis that it could be, with a lot of hard work.

This sweet little house in Petaluma could certainly use a good gardener to spruce it up.

The backyard is a literal clean slate. It’s been used for entertaining and seating areas, but this can be changed with a little bit of work to accommodate a garden, instead.

While it may have seemed disappointing at first, this yard is actually sizable…just not in a consistent direction.

While the backyard isn’t as sizeable as hoped for, the custom planters are a fantastic start for the next owner.

Even the exterior of this home looks like a plant-lovers dream come true. No need to go camping when the forest is already all around you!

Looking at an overview of the backyard, you can see that while the ground has been nicely cleared and mulched, there’s a ton of room to plan out whatever it is homeowner wants to grow, and where.

Looking out into the yard, it’s clear that an effort was started to incorporate a bit of greenery. The custom tree planters are a good start.

With 5 bedrooms, this house already has a lot of space on the inside, but it’s the yard we’re looking for.

Besides price and location, finding a home is also about what interests an individual the most. From backyards with a pool to extra garage space, a home is always going to reflect the owners’ interests. Though we’re just getting started with winter, those that garden are already planning what they’re going to plant in the spring and getting the soil ready for it.

With this level of dedication, it makes sense that when looking for a first – or new – house, the layout of the yard would be high up on the list for what’s most important for the new house to have.

Having a sizable yard can add to the allure of outdoor time with the family, entertaining, or even just making sure the homeowner gets enough outdoor time, as well – especially now that many people have had a whole lot more time indoors than they expected during the last couple of years. If you’re in the market for a new house and have recently discovered you’ve got a green thumb, here are 6 recently listed homes in Sonoma County that have the space to get that garden started.

Click through our gallery above to preview these garden-friendly homes