Penngrove is the ultimate small town in Sonoma County, with a current population of just 2,808 and a downtown Main Street that’s just a few blocks long, real estate listings here are rare. This isn’t just due to the size of the town, it’s more that the long-time residents aren’t in a hurry to sell. Penngrove was a freight station on the Northwestern Pacific Railroad, and at the start of the 20th century, it was the second-largest egg and poultry producing area in Sonoma County. That’s a lot of history for 4.024 miles.

This is what makes this little ranch such a great find, especially for anyone who owns, rides, or trains horses. Besides practice areas, the added equestrian facilities feature a custom seven-stall barn with two foaling stalls. For a homeowner with a serious interest in horses, this ranchette has it all.

Just the home is worth a look on its’ own, with natural light throughout, high vaulted ceilings, two living areas, detached garage, large master suite, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. This single-story house is accessed by a private lane with vineyard views, along with upgrades that include 20 solar panels, and a well featuring a new water filtration system.

Click through our gallery above to preview this rare ranch home

8147 Davis Ln. in Penngrove is listed by Adam Menconi and Janelle Pass

 of Prosper Real Estate