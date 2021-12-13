And finally, a look at the solar panels that are posted by the main house.

Whether training, boarding, or breeding horses there’s a whole lot of planning and paperwork that still needs to be done. The barn is equipped with a full office to take care of the business side of the ranch.

The barn is equipped with horse stalls and a tack room, since the horses need a safe place to stay after a long day of training.

While the house is beautiful, the area where the horses will be trained is the most important part of this ranch.

If socializing isn’t on the agenda for the evening, there’s a relaxing hot tub to take a break in.

Though there’s plenty of room for a huge backyard, the ranch takes precedence. This leads to a well-designed outdoor entertaining area complete with a fire pit.

This bedroom is certainly a part of the family, with equestrian-themed pillows, ranch-themed coat rack, and a personal deck heading out directly to the ranch.

Even the guest bedroom in this house has plenty of windows and space for overnight guests.

The master bathroom retains the original late 1970’s tilework, and is as spacious as the rest of the home – with a well-placed skylight and oversized windows allowing natural light in.

The master bedroom is roomy enough to include a workspace, sitting area, and full fireplace (not pictured).

The kitchen isn’t the main event at this ranch home, so it’s understandably just the basics. This is all you’ll need to make dinner after a long day of riding.

This living room is reflecting the ranch-style of the architecture with the wooden beams, vaulted ceiling, and brick fireplace.

Entering the main house, the spacious sitting room looks out onto the front yard, with plenty of natural light being let in to keep the space feeling open.

This overview of the house includes the barn, horse training areas, and the home with the additional guest home next to it – all surrounded by neighboring vineyards.

Penngrove is the ultimate small town in Sonoma County, with a current population of just 2,808 and a downtown Main Street that’s just a few blocks long, real estate listings here are rare. This isn’t just due to the size of the town, it’s more that the long-time residents aren’t in a hurry to sell. Penngrove was a freight station on the Northwestern Pacific Railroad, and at the start of the 20th century, it was the second-largest egg and poultry producing area in Sonoma County. That’s a lot of history for 4.024 miles.

This is what makes this little ranch such a great find, especially for anyone who owns, rides, or trains horses. Besides practice areas, the added equestrian facilities feature a custom seven-stall barn with two foaling stalls. For a homeowner with a serious interest in horses, this ranchette has it all.

Just the home is worth a look on its’ own, with natural light throughout, high vaulted ceilings, two living areas, detached garage, large master suite, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. This single-story house is accessed by a private lane with vineyard views, along with upgrades that include 20 solar panels, and a well featuring a new water filtration system.

Click through our gallery above to preview this rare ranch home

8147 Davis Ln. in Penngrove is listed by Adam Menconi and Janelle Pass

of Prosper Real Estate