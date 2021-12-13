Rare Penngrove ranchette listed at $1.7 million
8147 Davis Ln, Penngrove - $1,799,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,836 square feet. Lot size: 4.33 Acres. Year built: 1978.
This overview of the house includes the barn, horse training areas, and the home with the additional guest home next to it – all surrounded by neighboring vineyards.
Main home.
The main house is this single-story ranch-style house with 3 bedrooms and a nicely maintained front yard.
Sitting room/entryway.
Entering the main house, the spacious sitting room looks out onto the front yard, with plenty of natural light being let in to keep the space feeling open.
Dining room.
The dining room is big enough for comfortable family dinners, or entertaining friends.
Living room.
This living room is reflecting the ranch-style of the architecture with the wooden beams, vaulted ceiling, and brick fireplace.
Kitchen.
The kitchen isn’t the main event at this ranch home, so it’s understandably just the basics. This is all you’ll need to make dinner after a long day of riding.
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom is roomy enough to include a workspace, sitting area, and full fireplace (not pictured).
Master bathroom.
The master bathroom retains the original late 1970’s tilework, and is as spacious as the rest of the home – with a well-placed skylight and oversized windows allowing natural light in.
Guest bedroom.
Even the guest bedroom in this house has plenty of windows and space for overnight guests.
Guest bathroom.
The guest bathroom still has the original tilework.
Third bedroom.
This bedroom is certainly a part of the family, with equestrian-themed pillows, ranch-themed coat rack, and a personal deck heading out directly to the ranch.
Backyard deck.
Though there’s plenty of room for a huge backyard, the ranch takes precedence. This leads to a well-designed outdoor entertaining area complete with a fire pit.
Hot tub.
If socializing isn’t on the agenda for the evening, there’s a relaxing hot tub to take a break in.
Equestrian training area.
While the house is beautiful, the area where the horses will be trained is the most important part of this ranch.
Barn.
The barn is equipped with horse stalls and a tack room, since the horses need a safe place to stay after a long day of training.
Stalls.
The barn is equipped with 7, roomy, well-maintained stalls.
Horses not included.
Barn office.
Whether training, boarding, or breeding horses there’s a whole lot of planning and paperwork that still needs to be done. The barn is equipped with a full office to take care of the business side of the ranch.
Solar panels.
And finally, a look at the solar panels that are posted by the main house.
Penngrove is the ultimate small town in Sonoma County, with a current population of just 2,808 and a downtown Main Street that’s just a few blocks long, real estate listings here are rare. This isn’t just due to the size of the town, it’s more that the long-time residents aren’t in a hurry to sell. Penngrove was a freight station on the Northwestern Pacific Railroad, and at the start of the 20th century, it was the second-largest egg and poultry producing area in Sonoma County. That’s a lot of history for 4.024 miles.
This is what makes this little ranch such a great find, especially for anyone who owns, rides, or trains horses. Besides practice areas, the added equestrian facilities feature a custom seven-stall barn with two foaling stalls. For a homeowner with a serious interest in horses, this ranchette has it all.
Just the home is worth a look on its’ own, with natural light throughout, high vaulted ceilings, two living areas, detached garage, large master suite, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. This single-story house is accessed by a private lane with vineyard views, along with upgrades that include 20 solar panels, and a well featuring a new water filtration system.
8147 Davis Ln. in Penngrove is listed by Adam Menconi and Janelle Pass
of Prosper Real Estate