For those that aren’t into gardening, but do have other projects, the garage has been turned into a workshop – perfect for gearheads, woodworkers, or any hobbyist, really.

Though the exterior is all original, the interior has been updated and is well taken care of. Homebuyers shouldn’t fear a big project because the interior looks move-in ready.

There's not a whole lot of room to get too creative with a garden in this backyard, but for some that wouldn't be a problem.

Built in the 1980’s, this house has less of an open feeling than others in this list, though the artistic stonework around the fireplace helps add an almost fun, 1960’s feel.

This home is also located in a quiet cul-de-sac, not open to through traffic – perfect for anyone who can’t be bothered with a lot of traffic noise.

This clean single-story is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and looks like a perfect home for either a new family or those ready to scale back for retirement.

For those who need tidy living spaces, and aren’t big on getting their hands dirty, this backyard is close to perfect.

The interior of the house is just as meticulous as the exterior, which is a good sign for ease of maintenance.

This house from the 1960s is so well-maintained and landscaped it looks far more modern and definitely turnkey.

Speaking of entertaining, the backyard is already set up with a custom deck and dining area for a group. The trellis could be used to plant climbing vines or hanging material from to help provide shade on hot days.

This kitchen is all modern, and everything a larger family or those who love to entertain would need.

The backyard is a work-in-progress that can either be added-to for gardening, or taken in a completely different direction to become an area for entertaining.

This cute starter home from the 1950’s has plenty of space for a new family, with 3 bedrooms and a sizeable enough plot to entertain in the backyard during the summer months.

There’s a misconception that bigger is always better when it comes to buying a home – it would seem to make sense that a buyer should always look for the most bang for their buck; two stories, a huge lot, and a pool if they can swing it. But, truthfully, considering the cost of maintenance, cleaning, and coming in under budget can have some real benefits.

Having two separate lists is helpful when house shopping, one for what may be ‘nice to have’ and one that’s all ‘need to have.’ It’s easy to fall in love with the idea of sweeping staircases and Olympic-sized swimming pools, but the majority of new homebuyers are on a far tighter budget and will be spending the majority of their time in the office as opposed to poolside.

In the long term, scaling it back and staying within a realistic budget will usually ensure a higher return on investment when getting ready to sell when it’s realistically time to get a bigger place. For this reason, I’m a fan of the ease of maintenance for single-story homes, and the manageable amount of yard work they generally come with. This being said, let’s take a look at these 6 homes under $700,000 that may be just what a new home buyer needs to get started.

