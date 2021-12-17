Slide 1 of 18
87 Wilmington Dr, Petaluma - $685,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,072 square feet. Lot size: 5,501 square feet. Year built: 1954.
This cute starter home from the 1950’s has plenty of space for a new family, with 3 bedrooms and a sizeable enough plot to entertain in the backyard during the summer months.
Interior.
This home is move-in ready with fresh paint and newer wooden flooring.
Backyard.
The backyard is a work-in-progress that can either be added-to for gardening, or taken in a completely different direction to become an area for entertaining.
951 San Francisco Way, Rohnert Park - $685,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,543 square feet. Lot size: 6,499 square feet. Year built: 1977.
This 70’s home has a ton of yard space, and car-aficionados will love the dual garage setup.
Kitchen.
This kitchen is all modern, and everything a larger family or those who love to entertain would need.
Backyard.
Speaking of entertaining, the backyard is already set up with a custom deck and dining area for a group. The trellis could be used to plant climbing vines or hanging material from to help provide shade on hot days.
7124 Adrian Dr, Rohnert Park - $629,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,025 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1960.
This house from the 1960s is so well-maintained and landscaped it looks far more modern and definitely turnkey.
Interior.
The interior of the house is just as meticulous as the exterior, which is a good sign for ease of maintenance.
Backyard.
For those who need tidy living spaces, and aren’t big on getting their hands dirty, this backyard is close to perfect.
1821 Cody Ct, Santa Rosa - $650,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,366 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 Acres. Year built: 1973.
This clean single-story is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and looks like a perfect home for either a new family or those ready to scale back for retirement.
Living room.
Wood flooring, fresh paint, and large windows help this house look even more open and comfortable.
Backyard.
The sizable backyard can be left as-is, or can be a great blank canvas for an aspiring gardener.
1113 Albion Pl, Santa Rosa - $649,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,435 square feet. Lot size: 4,630 square feet. Year built: 1987.
This home is also located in a quiet cul-de-sac, not open to through traffic – perfect for anyone who can’t be bothered with a lot of traffic noise.
Living room.
Built in the 1980’s, this house has less of an open feeling than others in this list, though the artistic stonework around the fireplace helps add an almost fun, 1960’s feel.
Backyard.
There's not a whole lot of room to get too creative with a garden in this backyard, but for some that wouldn't be a problem.
13610 Railroad St, Glen Ellen - $599,000
2 beds, 1 baths, --- square feet. Lot size: 0.29 Acres. Year built: 1963.
This 1960’s bungalow is in original condition and one of those rare architectural finds in this style.
Living room.
Though the exterior is all original, the interior has been updated and is well taken care of. Homebuyers shouldn’t fear a big project because the interior looks move-in ready.
Workshop.
For those that aren’t into gardening, but do have other projects, the garage has been turned into a workshop – perfect for gearheads, woodworkers, or any hobbyist, really.