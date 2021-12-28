Slide 1 of 23 123 Sienna Ct, Healdsburg - $1,995,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,578 square feet. Lot size: 2.30 Acres. Year built: 2008. The exterior of the main residence is making a statement as soon as you arrive, with perfectly sculpted greenery out front and a veranda over the entry. There’s a huge variety of architectural styles to be found throughout California, but this house is taking its cue from the styles of the Italian palazzos.

Slide 2 of 23 Living room. This sizable room has a large vintage-style wooden cabinet as the main piece of furniture (like an entertainment center), surrounded by comfortable seating and plenty of windows to allow for natural lighting.

Slide 3 of 23 Kitchen. Besides the tilework, granite counters, and stone backsplash, the custom vent hood is all designed to evoke the style of an Italian estate.

Slide 4 of 23 Kitchen. Next to having ample room to cook for large gatherings, there’s an area for family (or visitors) to sit and socialize – or to be used as a causal eating area.

Slide 5 of 23 Kitchen. A view of the eating area from the other side.

Slide 6 of 23 Dining room. Since everyone can’t fit in the kitchen, there’s also a more formal dining area.

Slide 7 of 23 Guest bathroom. The downstairs guest bathroom is decorated to give the feeling of a vintage countryside getaway.

Slide 8 of 23 Upstairs. Venturing upstairs, the floorplan is open and takes advantage of windows all around to bring plenty of light and fresh air in.

Slide 9 of 23 Home office. The home office is placed in one of these open areas – who wants to feel like they’re in an actual office when working from home!?

Slide 10 of 23 Veranda entrance. Behind the office workspace is the door to the balcony veranda.

Slide 11 of 23 Master bedroom. The size of this room can be gauged by the fact that it contains a double-king bed with plenty of room for a lounging couch and a sizable armoire.

Slide 12 of 23 Master bathroom. The flooring and custom tilework are showcased in the master bathroom, as well.

Slide 13 of 23 Master bathroom. The master bathroom is also big in size. The sinks and dressing area occupy their own area in the bathroom, as opposed to being right next to the bathtub.

Slide 14 of 23 Staircase to the foyer. Heading back downstairs to the entryway, you’ll notice the custom railing.

Slide 15 of 23 Entryway/foyer. When entering the house, the first thing that’s seen is the 4 large fresco panels depicting the Villa of the Mysteries’ from Pompeii. “Although the actual subject of the frescoes is debated, the most common interpretation is that they depict the initiation of a woman into the Dionysian Mysteries, a mystery cult devoted to the god known to the Romans as Bacchus.” Bacchus is the god of the grape harvest, winemaking, orchards, and fruit, making this an appropriate work of art for wine country.

Slide 16 of 23 Guest room. The guest room is nowhere near as large as the master bedroom, but it makes good use of windows and natural light to help it feel more open.

Slide 17 of 23 Guest room. The guest rooms don’t need to be kept as bedrooms if it’s not needed – this room could be set aside for crafts, reading, or even an additional workspace.

Slide 18 of 23 Wine room. Speaking of extra space, and Bacchus, here’s the wine room, clearly being put to good use.

Slide 19 of 23 Yard. Heading outside, the tables are already prepared for al fresco dining and wine tasting.

Slide 20 of 23 Garden area. Easy walking trails can be found through the fruit trees and grape vines.

Slide 21 of 23 Upper view. This view of the estate shows the entrance to the garage and the front walkway.

Slide 22 of 23 Aerial view. This is an aerial view of the estate in the daylight.