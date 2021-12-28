Though built in 2008, this Tuscan-style estate in Healdsburg feels historic. With a front yard planted like the Medici Villas in Florence, the designer of this custom home worked to highlight this Italian styling throughout the house and the landscaping.

As found at any Italian estate, this house in Healdsburg is surrounded by olive and fruit trees, terraced gardens and grapevines. Inside, you’ll find handcrafted mahogany accents and tile floors throughout. In the foyer are four large fresco panels depicting the Villa of the Mysteries’ in Pompeii, and meals can be prepared in a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and eaten al fresco on any of the upper verandas.

On the practical side, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes amenities like radiant heat, central air and a central vacuum system. As a “nice to have” extra, there’s an additional 750- square-foot bonus space and wine room. All this being considered, it wouldn’t be surprising if the owners of this home end up feeling like every day is a vacation in the Italian countryside, but in the beauty of Wine Country.

 123 Sienna Court in Healdsburg is listed by Timothy Hedges and Crystal Davis of Vanguard Properties

