Slide 1 of 18
671 Simpson St, Santa Rosa - $425,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,102 square feet. Lot size: 3,049 square feet. Year built: 1971.
This residence is actually part of a PUD - a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condos or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association (HOA). But with the HOA for this home being $185 monthly, it may be well worth it for a 3 bedroom home.
Slide 2 of 18
Kitchen.
The kitchen is bare-bones, but this is really all that’s needed to cook a good meal. Fancy stoves or refrigerators can be upgraded at any time.
Slide 3 of 18
Garage.
The garage is the one area that looked as though it could use some extra care, but it’s not bad – it can definitely be turned into a great workshop if someone wanted to.
Slide 4 of 18
14890 Canyon 1 Rd, Guerneville - $350,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,094 square feet. Lot size: 8,298 square feet. Year built: 1960.
Located in the small town of Rio Nido in Guerneville, this two story home has been aptly nicknamed the ‘eagle’s nest.’
Slide 5 of 18
Upstairs entry.
The main level (downstairs) has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, while the upstairs has the main bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and open living/dining room area (seen here.) So far, the most work needed may simply be updating the interior.
Slide 6 of 18
Kitchen.
The kitchen has all the basics, but it will definitely need new linoleum.
Slide 7 of 18
12020 Mays Canyon Rd, Guerneville - $475,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,272 square feet. Lot size: ---- square feet. Year built: 1936.
Another tall Guerneville home, surrounded by redwoods on all sides and not for someone who dislikes being in a forest.
Slide 8 of 18
Living room/kitchen.
The interior of this home is well maintained, the biggest obstacle may be space and being in a more rural area.
Slide 9 of 18
Exterior.
The biggest project may be refinishing and updating the exterior; Guerneville is known for very rainy rainy-seasons, and hot summers – all of which can take a toll on architecture.
Slide 10 of 18
8647 Mirabel Rd, Forestville - $450,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 951 square feet. Lot size: 3,920 square feet. Year built: 1950.
Though the home has a formidable looking exterior, it only has a 951 square foot interior, which means the 3 bedrooms will be a tight squeeze.
Slide 11 of 18
Entryway.
Entering the house, it’s clear that an attempt was made to increase the feeling of space with the high ceiling and sunlights.
Slide 12 of 18
Living room.
Speaking of a tight squeeze…new homebuyers who may be drawn to the lower-priced homes with limited space should always consider how many people are going to be living there, how many things they absolutely need, and what the comfort level is going to be for everyone involved.
Slide 13 of 18
9206 Rio Dell Ct, Forestville - $469,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,296 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 Acres. Year built: 1963.
This two-bedroom home has a lot going for it, especially for homebuyers who want to live in a smaller town. Golden honey teak hardwood floors have been installed throughout the home, and new carpet is in the bedrooms.
Slide 14 of 18
Living room.
The updated flooring and fresh paint make a big difference, the only possible downside is the lack of a full backyard – which can be a plus for those who have no interest in yard work.
Slide 15 of 18
Back patio.
Being placed right against a hillside, space is limited for spreading out, but this seating area is fine for socializing around the fire pit in the evenings.
Slide 16 of 18
13 Alana Way, Cloverdale - $479,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,146 square feet. Lot size: 1,982 square feet. Year built: 1998.
This townhome snuck into the list as a single-family residence, and it’s an example of the more affordable residences that can be purchased in the area. Even with a $112 monthly HOA fee, this spacious residence can be a more affordable start for many.
Slide 17 of 18
Entryway.
Built in 1998, this residence looks well maintained and with little need for updates or other home projects.
Slide 18 of 18
Patio.
The inside of this house has so much room because it goes as close to the borders of the lot as possible, leaving the owners with a simple patio for entertaining. This can be a big bonus for those who aren’t excited about yard work.