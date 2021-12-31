With the median home price in November holding at $775,000, home prices in Sonoma County seem to be on an upswing again.

For many, this can mean it will be even more difficult to get into their first home.

The good news is that there are homes still to be found for far below the latest median price, but they do come with their own set of caveats. If a home buyer is open to living in a rural area and is willing to take on some fairly major projects, there are fixer-uppers for sale all over the county.

That being said, the majority of houses on this list aren’t tear-downs by any means. In some cases, it’s really more that the homes aren’t centrally located to a downtown area, and commute times may be longer depending on workplace location.

But, that’s a whole lot of what-ifs. The important thing to consider is that, yes, there are homes available for below the current median price, and it’s worthwhile to take a look.

