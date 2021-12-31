The inside of this house has so much room because it goes as close to the borders of the lot as possible, leaving the owners with a simple patio for entertaining. This can be a big bonus for those who aren’t excited about yard work.

Built in 1998, this residence looks well maintained and with little need for updates or other home projects.

This townhome snuck into the list as a single-family residence, and it’s an example of the more affordable residences that can be purchased in the area. Even with a $112 monthly HOA fee, this spacious residence can be a more affordable start for many.

Being placed right against a hillside, space is limited for spreading out, but this seating area is fine for socializing around the fire pit in the evenings.

The updated flooring and fresh paint make a big difference, the only possible downside is the lack of a full backyard – which can be a plus for those who have no interest in yard work.

This two-bedroom home has a lot going for it, especially for homebuyers who want to live in a smaller town. Golden honey teak hardwood floors have been installed throughout the home, and new carpet is in the bedrooms.

Speaking of a tight squeeze…new homebuyers who may be drawn to the lower-priced homes with limited space should always consider how many people are going to be living there, how many things they absolutely need, and what the comfort level is going to be for everyone involved.

Entering the house, it’s clear that an attempt was made to increase the feeling of space with the high ceiling and sunlights.

Though the home has a formidable looking exterior, it only has a 951 square foot interior, which means the 3 bedrooms will be a tight squeeze.

The biggest project may be refinishing and updating the exterior; Guerneville is known for very rainy rainy-seasons, and hot summers – all of which can take a toll on architecture.

The interior of this home is well maintained, the biggest obstacle may be space and being in a more rural area.

Another tall Guerneville home, surrounded by redwoods on all sides and not for someone who dislikes being in a forest.

The kitchen has all the basics, but it will definitely need new linoleum.

The main level (downstairs) has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, while the upstairs has the main bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and open living/dining room area (seen here.) So far, the most work needed may simply be updating the interior.

Located in the small town of Rio Nido in Guerneville, this two story home has been aptly nicknamed the ‘eagle’s nest.’

The garage is the one area that looked as though it could use some extra care, but it’s not bad – it can definitely be turned into a great workshop if someone wanted to.

The kitchen is bare-bones, but this is really all that’s needed to cook a good meal. Fancy stoves or refrigerators can be upgraded at any time.

This residence is actually part of a PUD - a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condos or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association (HOA). But with the HOA for this home being $185 monthly, it may be well worth it for a 3 bedroom home.

With the median home price in November holding at $775,000, home prices in Sonoma County seem to be on an upswing again.

For many, this can mean it will be even more difficult to get into their first home.

The good news is that there are homes still to be found for far below the latest median price, but they do come with their own set of caveats. If a home buyer is open to living in a rural area and is willing to take on some fairly major projects, there are fixer-uppers for sale all over the county.

That being said, the majority of houses on this list aren’t tear-downs by any means. In some cases, it’s really more that the homes aren’t centrally located to a downtown area, and commute times may be longer depending on workplace location.

But, that’s a whole lot of what-ifs. The important thing to consider is that, yes, there are homes available for below the current median price, and it’s worthwhile to take a look.

Click through our gallery above to preview these below-median project homes.